By J.L. Schultheis Price

The votes were still being counted when the owners of Little India Restaurant at 330 E. Sixth Ave. near Grant learned their signage had been vandalized. “Hail, Trump” was the message that appeared on November 12th.

Owner Simeran Baidwan said the initial reaction was one of extreme shock. “Our chef was really bummed. We’ve been here almost 19 years. He’s been here for 19 years. He’s fed this whole Denver community for 19 years.”

