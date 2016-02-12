loch_topbanner

Web only: Local Indian eatery vandalized after election

By j.l.schultheis.price on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 12:00

By J.L. Schultheis Price

The votes were still being counted when the owners of Little India Restaurant at 330 E. Sixth Ave. near Grant learned their signage had been vandalized. “Hail, Trump” was the message that appeared on November 12th.

Owner Simeran Baidwan said the initial reaction was one of extreme shock. “Our chef was really bummed. We’ve been here almost 19 years. He’s been here for 19 years. He’s fed this whole Denver community for 19 years.”
 

Tags:

Burnham Yard closing ends chapter of Denver history

By lucy.graca on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:58

By Lucy Graca

As commuters riding RTD’s C or E Lines rise over Santa Fe Drive and pull into the 10th and Osage station, they might look down at the mass of railroad tracks and lines of locomotives and freight cars gathering graffiti to the west. Drivers heading west on the Eighth Avenue overpass may notice they pass within a few feet of an enormous, red brick locomotive maintenance shop.

Tags:

Colfax receives $500K from city government for improvements

By jennifer.turner on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:54

By Jennifer Turner

Denver City Council and Mayor Hancock recently approved $500,000 the Colfax Collaborative requested for design work for street improvements and pedestrian enhancements on Colfax Avenue.

The Colfax Collaborative is comprised of the West Colfax, Colfax Ave, Bluebird and Colfax Mayfair Business Improvement Districts, which all run roughly from Monaco to Sheridan on Colfax. The four groups felt approaching the City Council and Mayor as a united front was the best way to garner support.

Homelessness creates tensions between citizens and cops

By caroline.schomp on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:52

By Caroline Schomp

“The police department depends on you to be its eyes and ears,” Denver Police District Six Commander, Ron Saunier, has been telling citizens worried about increased numbers of homeless people in their neighborhoods.

Saunier spoke recently at meetings organized by Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) in response to citizen concerns about homelessness. Many residents voiced concerns on Nextdoor.com, the neighborhood social media site.

One thread, beginning in mid-September, brought 55 replies:

Tags:

Election 2016: successful ballot initiatives summary

By jennifer.turner on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:51

By Jennifer Turner

Some important ballot initiatives were approved by Colorado voters on Nov. 8. They are:

Amendment 70 - Raises the minimum wage

Colorado joined a number of other states in raising the minimum wage with the passage of Amendment 70. This legislation will be enacted in phases between 2017 and 2020. The state’s current minimum wage is $8.31. The rate will grow to $9.30 on January 1, and 90 cents per year, every year thereafter, until it reaches $12 per hour in 2020. Read more on this initiative in this issue.

Tags:

LIFE City Council, December 2016: Denver's Civic Infrastrutcture

By robin.kniech on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:47

Building and maintaining Denver’s civic infrastructure

By Robin Kniech, Denver City Council, at large

Cities like Denver have a variety of methods to pay for the infrastructure, services and programs needed to serve you and run the city. Day-to-day operations, salaries for city employees (like police and parks crews) and routine maintenance of city buildings are all funded through our annual budget. The budget is made up of sales tax, property tax and the fees and fines paid throughout the year.

Tags:

Election 2016: minimum wage amendment passes with coalition of support

By jennifer.turner on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:45

By Jennifer Turner

Amendment 70, which will raise the minimum wage in Colorado from $8.31 an hour to $12 by 2020, passed with 54.6 percent voter approval and 1,381,245 votes.

The measure received 173,150 more votes than Hillary Clinton and 138,910 more than Michael Bennet. Its convincing win and Clinton’s narrow victory here are something of a contradiction and may provide a ray of light for despondent Democrats.

Tags:

Four Plans, One Vision: multiple meetings, surveys and outreach ahead for DenveRight initiative

By j.patrick.oleary on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:29

By J. Patrick O’Leary

City planners have finished the first phase of public outreach for DenveRight, having received nearly 8,000 responses from surveys, community workshops and meetings. Although the data outlines the concerns most important to Denver residents, another year of meetings and outreach lie ahead.

Tags:

Compromise looks likely on small lot exemption

By j.patrick.oleary on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 09:28

By J. Patrick O’Leary

Future high-density, residential projects on small lots will likely have to provide some parking, not none. That’s the consensus, as a City Council-appointed stakeholder committee nears wrapping up its review of and recommendations on the small lot parking exemption to the city zoning code.

Tags:
Subscribe to

Theme by Danetsoft and Danang Probo Sayekti inspired by Maksimer