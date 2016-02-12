By Lucy Graca

As commuters riding RTD’s C or E Lines rise over Santa Fe Drive and pull into the 10th and Osage station, they might look down at the mass of railroad tracks and lines of locomotives and freight cars gathering graffiti to the west. Drivers heading west on the Eighth Avenue overpass may notice they pass within a few feet of an enormous, red brick locomotive maintenance shop.

What these commuters are looking at is the Burnham Rail Yard, built 142 years ago by the Rio Grande Railroad to service its steam and diesel locomotives. The yard was also where passenger coaches and freight cars were built and maintained.

Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad locomotive 169, narrow gauge 4-6-0, class T-12, Baldwin Works 7028, with tender, bell and cattle catcher, at Burnham Shops, Denver railroad yards, Colorado. Photo courtesy the Denver Public Library.

In December 2015, Union Pacific, which now owns the yard, announced it would close the site in February 2016 and sell the 70-acre site to developers. Excitement reigns, since the site lies just south of Downtown in the heart of Lincoln Park.

Meanwhile, Historic Denver, the Colorado History Museum and the Museum of Railway Workers, among others, are scrambling to save six of the site’s 90- to 140-year-old historic buildings.

As Historic Denver News reported in its Winter 2016 issue, “The history of Denver is intimately tied to the growth and expansion—and eventual decline—of the American railroad industry. No other industry in Denver has sculpted the city’s built environment to the extent of the rail system… Sites such as Burnham Yards tell the story of Denver’s rise and development, and of thousands of workers who made up the backbone of our city.”

Burnham’s story began in 1867 when a consortium including John Evans, Walter Cheesman and William Byers built a spur line from Denver to the Union Pacific station at Cheyenne, Wyoming, thereby connecting Denver to Chicago and the East coast.

Later, William Jackson Palmer founded the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad in 1870. Eventually, the railroad served destinations throughout Colorado and extended to the West coast; first in narrow gauge, which Palmer thought was the “future of railroading,” and then by standard gauge in the 1890s. The Durango to Silverton and Toltec Lines are remnants of Palmer’s first narrow-gauge tracks.

Originally a dairy farm, Burnham Yard opened in 1874 to service and repair D&RG’s locomotives, passenger coaches and freight cars. In 1874, Colorado wasn’t yet a state, Denver’s streets were not yet paved, the Battle of the Little Bighorn was two years in the future and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” was still a landlocked little girl in Missouri.

Until last February, Burnham remained one of the oldest and most intact rail yards in the state, with a rich history backed with colorful characters.

Walter Chrysler started his career in the transportation industry as a machinist at Burnham Yard. George Pullman, who invented the sleeping car, sold newspapers aboard D&RG trains. The great stock swindler, Jay Gould, was an owner. Teddy Roosevelt, unsurprisingly, rode the full length of the railroad on his western hunting adventures.

Thousands of workers have been employed at Burnham Yard over the last 142 years. Many of them lived in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, adjacent to the Yard.

“It was a giant city,” says Daniel Quiat of the Museum of Railway Workers. “All the trades were represented, including foundry [workers], upholsterers, carpenters, machinists, car men, firemen, engineers, boilermakers... It had its own powerhouse. They had the ability to build a car [or locomotive] from the ground up.”

Quiat says that in Burnham Yard, workers in the coach shop removed bricks from the walls and replaced them with wooden replicas in which to hide cards, cigarettes and other items forbidden by the railroad. Those boxes are still there. Several strikes established the eight-hour work day, and raised wages from 20 cents in 1907 to as high as 44 cents by 1916. Many of the workers bought many a bottle at the Buckhorn Exchange on Osage Street, and later also the Brewery Bar II on Santa Fe Drive.

But bottle handling proved to be exclusively men’s work, according to a Nov. 5, 1901 New York Times report. D&RG’s plan to hire women as waitresses on their dining cars was “unproductive of enthusiasm” among railway men. One reason was that the main work of the waiters was pulling bottle corks, deemed unsuitable for “properly reared young women."

Along with its normal operations, the railway transported wildflower enthusiasts into the mountains and the Eskimo Club of Denver on ski trips. This excursion later became the Ski Train, whose coaches were built and maintained at the Burnham Yards Passenger Coach Shop until 2011. And the gleaming, streamlined California Zephyr’s luxurious coaches and dining cars were kept brilliant thanks to the skill of Burnham’s many workers.

Annie Levinsky, Executive Director of Historic Denver, feels saving all this railroading heritage is essential. Historic Denver has been working with other organizations and Union Pacific to preserve six important structures, four of them buildings: the 1875 Passenger Coach Shop, which is the oldest structure on the site, the 1906 Roundhouse Foreman’s dispatch office, the 1924 [freight] car shop and the 1924 brick locomotive shop—four stories tall and covering 1.7 acres, or three-and-a-half million cubic feet—where workers repaired steam engines until the early 1950s and diesel locomotives until the Yard closed last February. Unfortunately, the Yard’s roundhouse, turntable and transfer table were demolished some years ago.

Some people hope the Yard’s future will be as brilliant as its past, particularly Denver City Councilman Paul D. Lopez, whose District Three is bisected by the Yard, separating Lincoln Park/La Alma from Sunny Side by almost a mile.

“We owe our success to rail, but at a price,” Lopez says. “So many of our neighborhoods owe their livelihoods to those solid union railroad jobs.”

The downsides, he notes, are many in Lincoln Park/La Alma have had problems with everything from asthma to train noise to soot on their line-dried laundry produced by work on the locomotives.

With the Yard gone, Lopez sees many opportunities for responsible community development.

“For me, it’s about connectivity to the [Platte] River and the neighborhoods on the other side of the tracks,” he says.

He’d like to see industrial, mixed-use (IMX) zoning with “vintage design, modern uses.” Though his district contains lots of low-income public housing, he’d like to see affordable, middle-class housing and a cultural component. Both he and Quiat see Quiat’s Museum of Railway Workers as particularly appropriate.

“I’d love to have one [historic] building to use for the Museum,” Quiat says.

Chris Nevitt, Director of Denver’s Office of Transit Oriented Development, sees similar opportunities, but says it would be premature to speculate, adding that any redevelopment plans should be the result of “a robust community engagement process.”

According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Callie B. Hite, no date for the sale of the property has been set, nor has a buyer been identified.

“UP is conducting site and environmental reviews, which will not be publicly available,” she says. “We have not yet begun the process of marketing the Burnham property.”

Hite adds that many of the employees have relocated to shops elsewhere in UP’s 23-state network.