By Jennifer Turner

Denver City Council and Mayor Hancock recently approved $500,000 the Colfax Collaborative requested for design work for street improvements and pedestrian enhancements on Colfax Avenue.

The Colfax Collaborative is comprised of the West Colfax, Colfax Ave, Bluebird and Colfax Mayfair Business Improvement Districts, which all run roughly from Monaco to Sheridan on Colfax. The four groups felt approaching the City Council and Mayor as a united front was the best way to garner support.

The money will be used to complete 30 percent of the design work necessary for construction plans and qualify the project for inclusion in the 2017 General Obligation Bond. The total cost for the full scope of the work is unknown but is expected to exceed 10 million dollars.

Funding for the design work will come from the city’s 2017 budget. The proposed projects include increasing the number of on-street parking spaces and adding median islands to provide pedestrians a safe zone midway through crossings. More curb extensions, stoplights, crosswalks and wider sidewalks are other elements of the plan.

"The City Council's unanimous approval to add $500,000 is an important and necessary step towards improving Colfax infrastructure and streetscape funded through the General Obligation Bond,” said Community Director for Colfax Ave. Business Improvement District Frank Locantore. “The great news is that Colfax Avenue has the fourth highest private investment of 20 corridors in Denver, but desperately needed infrastructure improvements are the purview of the City."

Colfax is home to hundreds of locally-owned businesses and serves tens of thousands of residents, but the historic street has seen better days. The hope is these improvements will make it safer, draw more visitors and attract investment to the area.

City Council was integral in securing the funding. Six city council members have districts that touch areas on Colfax. This project is one of only two that have unanimous council support.

“Over a year ago, City Council, city departments and the Business Improvement Districts began a discussion and planning process on re-developing Colfax Avenue,” said Councilman Wayne New. “It included encouraging improved economic development, enhanced safety, affordable housing, implementing bus rapid transit and providing streetscape improvements for businesses, pedestrians and neighborhoods. The $500,000 of additional budget funds was requested by the four Colfax BIDs, endorsed by City Council and approved by the Mayor. These funds will be used to create more livable and enjoyable streetscape improvements for our businesses and residents along Colfax.”

General obligation (GO) bond funding is needed to get the improvements built. You can help get Colfax on the 2017 bond list by providing input at upcoming meetings to discuss GO Bond 2017 priorities. Read Councilwoman Kniech’s column this month for information on GO Bond 2017 meeting locations and times.