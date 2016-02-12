By Jennifer Turner

Some important ballot initiatives were approved by Colorado voters on Nov. 8. They are:

Amendment 70 - Raises the minimum wage

Colorado joined a number of other states in raising the minimum wage with the passage of Amendment 70. This legislation will be enacted in phases between 2017 and 2020. The state’s current minimum wage is $8.31. The rate will grow to $9.30 on January 1, and 90 cents per year, every year thereafter, until it reaches $12 per hour in 2020. Read more on this initiative in this issue.

Amendment 71 - Enacts stricter requirements for state constitutional amendments

With the passage of Amendment 71, it is now harder to amend the Colorado Constitution. “Raise the Bar” requires any group wanting to get an initiative on the ballot to gather signatures from two percent of registered voters in each of Colorado’s 35 Senate districts. Previously, signatures were needed from only five percent of the total number of votes cast for the Secretary of State in the last general election, which was approximately 98,500. The signatures could come from anywhere in the state.

In addition to a more rigorous geographic qualification, the measure also requires 55 percent of voters to approve any ballot initiatives, rather than a simple majority, which was the former rule.

The campaign enlisted the help of high-profile supporters, including Governor Hickenlooper, Mayor Hancock and John Elway.

Opponents to 71 argued that it’s already hard enough, and now only those groups that are extremely well-funded will have the resources to satisfy the new requirements. Five times as much money was raised by the “Raise the Bar” campaign as what the opposition collected. Much of the money in favor of 71 came from energy interests.

Proposition 106 - Medical aid-in dying

Colorado follows California, and four other states, in ratifying medical aid-in-dying legislation. It was done with the overwhelming approval of 65 percent of the electorate during one of the most contentious election cycles in American history. Proposition 106 makes it possible for people 18 years of age and older, who have received a terminal diagnosis from two doctors, to have access to life-ending drugs. Patients must self-administer the medication.

“Colorado made history as the sixth state to authorize medical aid-in-dying to a certain subset of terminally ill citizens,” said Julie Selsberg, co-petitioner of Proposition 106. “My dad wanted this option for peace of mind in his dying days, and, ultimately, for the opportunity of a gentle passing. Now we know that Coloradans believe that offering the option of medical aid-in-dying is the kind, compassionate, safe and just thing to do.”

Proposition 107 - Creates an open presidential primary that will be held before the end of March; Proposition 108 - Permits unaffiliated voters to vote in a party’s primary without registering with that party

The success of Propositions 107 and 108 is good news for Colorado’s 1,140,909 unaffiliated voters who were frustrated with the state’s presidential primary process earlier this year. They currently outnumber the state’s 1,040,948 Democrats and 1,031,512 Republicans.

107, which passed by a resounding 64 percent, returns open presidential primaries to Colorado and mandates they take place before the end of March. Independent voters can participate without having to affiliate with a party.

Proposition 108 passed with 52 percent of voter support and also provides unaffiliated voters the opportunity to vote in primaries without having to pick a party. Additionally, it permits party members, in certain circumstances, to pick candidates by convention or committee instead of holding an election.