By Jack Etkin

On a recent Saturday morning, Barbara McMahon loaded six bins of donated, used clothing into the back of her 1997 light blue Dodge van, a relic she has refashioned just for this purpose, and made the short drive from her home to Open Door Ministries.

Before the weekly, free breakfast served there for the homeless and the needy, McMahon stood for 90 minutes behind a table near the front door, helped people look for various items and answered questions about the availability of certain sizes. She ended up giving away most of the clothes she had brought.

Plates of eggs and pancakes are placed on a trays for volunteers like Barbara McMahon to serve to the homeless community at Open Door Ministries in Denver. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

One of the recipients was Krystal Farrell, who found clothes for herself and her husband. Before leaving, Farrell introduced herself and exchanged greetings with McMahon.

“I think she's willing to go out of her way for people she's never met in her life,” Farrell said. “She doesn't judge, it doesn't seem.”

Moments later, Peter Rinehart approached McMahon. With his wife, Elaine, Rinehart has been coordinating the Saturday morning breakfasts for 15 years at Open Door Ministries at 1530 Marion St. He makes sure enough volunteers will be there to prepare and serve the weekly meal to about 150 people, who are mostly men. In need of volunteers for the next week, Rinehart asked McMahon if she would be willing to help. She readily agreed and arrived with three bins of clothes to hand out, along with a case of bananas, nine pounds of oranges and six pounds of grapes to supplement a breakfast of oatmeal and eggs.

“Our main focus here is the Christian ministry,” said Rinehart, who isn't a clergy member but delivers a spiritual message before the breakfast. “We provide the meals and do the other things because we’re called upon by God to do that for people. The main focus is to get the message of who Jesus Christ is across to these people.”

“And as far as Barb is concerned, I don’t know where she stands there, and I don’t ask people that. But she certainly behaves like a Christian. She’s very generous and she’s very hardworking and she is willing to talk to these people and help in any way she can.”

Tennis was the vehicle that led McMahon, 61, to become involved with the homeless. She took up the sport about five years ago and is an avid player at the City Park Racquet Club.

There McMahon became friendly with Bob Johnson, who has worked with the homeless extensively for about two decades. About two years ago, he asked McMahon if she was interested in gathering a few other tennis players to prepare and serve a Saturday breakfast at Open Door. McMahon's tennis group now does that about five Saturdays a year.

Referring to those at that first breakfast, McMahon was astounded by “just how gracious they were and how many went out of their way to just acknowledge and say thank you for coming down, thank you for volunteering and God bless you. So it makes you want to come back.”

McMahon turned to Nextdoor—a digital bulletin board that links neighborhoods—to solicit used clothing to take to Open Door. Her posts are somewhat conspicuous on a site where typical requests are for the likes of a plumber, dentist, doctor, handyman, dog walker or nanny, where owners of lost dogs and cats ask for help and where people looking to sell or simply give away items reach out, as do interested buyers.

In her solicitations for clothes, McMahon explained the items would be taken to Open Door and could be left on her front porch at 1212 Garfield St. Because she lives in Congress Park, McMahon targets her Nextdoor posts for that, and eight other neighborhoods. She discards items no longer useable, washes those that will be given out, invariably purchases a few packs of socks and boxer shorts that are always in demand and drives to Open Door in “Big Blue,” her 20-year-old van where there is now ample space for her bins filled with clothes.

“It’s a 15-passenger van, but I took the last three rows out,” McMahon said. “So, it seats five now. None of the gauges work. A friend of mine did fix the heater, so we do have heat. I bought it from Open Door last year for $500.”

Near the back of the vehicle on the driver’s side, McMahon had a quote painted, one incorrectly attributed to Mahatma Ghandi, but nonetheless applicable: Be The Change You Wish To See In The World.

McMahon, who also operates a daycare center out of her house, distributes clothes at Open Door several times a month and recently made a charitable side trip. In late January, an Open Door director steered McMahon to some neighborhood newcomers—a mother and her nine-year-old daughter—who needed khaki or black pants as part of a school uniform. A shocked McMahon discovered their apartment lacked furniture.

In a Nextdoor post titled, “I saw nothing…,” McMahon, referring to the mother, wrote, “I have no idea how or why she is in such dire straits, but I do know this, it’s 5:00a.m. and I can’t sleep!” She wrote that she already had been promised several items and could pick up donations in her van. McMahon’s post generated over 80 replies, an astronomical number for Nextdoor, and ample furniture for the apartment.

McMahon has been a licensed day care operator since 1989. Being home during the day, she notices people leaving clothes on her porch. She has become a dependable conduit, regularly collecting, organizing and delivering clothing to grateful recipients at Open Door, eager to empty to her bins and then fill them again.

“I get almost as much (satisfaction) from the people that come to my door with things as I get from the people that I give it to,” McMahon said. “There’s so many people that want to do, but they just don’t know the avenue. So, just to be able to open up that door for people and let them know that they can make a difference, even if it’s with a pair of socks or a coat they’ve outgrown or wherever. You can impact someone with just a small gesture, I think.”