Featured Gallery

By Leilani Olsen

Brenda Biondo’s Paper Skies is one of three abstract portfolios which complete her series Moving Pictures and Modalities. Biondo reconfigures photos from an earlier series by cutting, folding and shaping them, then she photographs them against the sky. In Of Progress, Renee Alpert and Douglas Kahn work to produce geometric abstractions from their photographs of construction and industrial sites, exploring the dialogue that ensues when photographic images are placed in juxtaposition to extracted simplified forms.

Artwork: Modality No. 1 by Brenda Biondo



