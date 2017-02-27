Hi Jill and Jay,

I wanted to first thank you both for your work in publishing the local paper and for being the catalyst in opening up the discussion on important topics for the community! The issues you discuss are specifically important to my family (we live in Cap Hill/Uptown) and I am sure you don't get enough credit for the work you do.

Secondly, Jill, I wanted to address a comment from you article, "Reflections on the Women's March." You pose a question: "What is the end game?" My best friend/wife and 4 year old attended the march as well, and it was inspiring. My very next thought was "now what?" What objective actions can we take (and those looking to take action like us) to be a part of change moving forward?

Calling my senator and leaving him a message about how voting for DeVos is a terrible thing, or how voting for Sessions is even worse seems counterproductive. Do they care or listen to those messages? If they do, then what?

What do you and Jay believe we can do in our downtown communities to have a tangible effect moving forward?

Regards,

Ryan Segelke

________________________________________

I just read your article “Personal Reflections on the Women’s March”, and found your comment a little misleading of Gloria Steinem being a playboy bunny. I know you didn’t say much about it, but your statement will leave some to believe she actually did it as a career choice. Yes, she was employed briefly as a bunny, but she was on assignment with the Huntington Hartford’s Show magazine at the time. She was writing an article called: “A Bunny’s Tale”. She did it for the only purpose of publicizing the exploitative working conditions of the bunnies and especially the sexual demands made of them, which skirted the edge of the law.

And by the way, she did not pose for playboy, so the comment you made: “we used to think of that magazine was porn” in some ways implies she worked for the magazine, which she did not, she was only working for the New York Playboy Club, not the magazine, briefly and for a good purpose.

Not sure if you knew any of this, but I get the impression from your writings you do not, or you do know, and you are only doing it for the purpose of making her look not so great.

Karen Coffman

_________________________________________

Just wanted to clarify that Gloria Steinem was not a playboy bunny. She put on the suit with the little cottontail to see how bunnies were treated and then wrote an article about her brief experience.

Sandi Butchkiss