Column & images by J.L. Schultheis Price

OPENINGS

SWEET COOIE’S

It’s been over a year since The Daily Scoop closed at 3506 E. 12th Ave. in Congress Park. It would take some mighty fine ice cream to live up to neighbors’ expectations, but the new venture now open at the spot is up to the task.

Sweet Cooie’s is a jewel box conceived by developer and ice cream aficionado Paul Tamburello. The owner of Little Man Ice Cream in LoHi knows a thing or two about dairy treats.

So many flavors, so little time. Conundrums abound at Congress Park's Sweet Cooie’s, a new confectionary and ice cream parlor with a '50s feel.

Tamburello has a confessed love of nostalgia that’s evident in this precious, retro ice cream parlor and chocolate shop named after Tamburello's mom.

“My Mom’s nickname was Cooie. Just like Little Man was my dad’s nickname. (I envisioned a) back East confectionary kind of shop with hand made chocolates and ice cream,” he told LIFE.

For Tamburello, this is a homecoming. He grew up at Ninth Avenue and Adams Street, just a handful of blocks from Cooie’s. He attended Teller Elementary School, Gove Middle School and St. Philomena’s.

“We’d ring doorbells and say, “We’ll sing for a penny or a nickel.” Those funds were then spent on candy at Capitol Heights Pharmacy.

His mom had a serious sweet tooth, although you’d never know it from the vintage photos of her lining one wall.

“She was a chocolate freak,” he told me.

Tamburello began in the ice cream business after building out a project in LoHi that included a big plaza. A tall milk can was put in place to create a unique ice cream shop. Now there are always lines at Little Man and you can find pints at Fat Jack’s Subs and other eateries.

Some ice cream flavors will be unique to Cooie’s to reflect its mid-century flair. There’s a Bananas Foster and a Holy Canoli in a mascarpone cheese base created just for Cooie’s, along with other more traditional flavors. A trio of vegan flavors, including peanut butter Oreo and horchata, are on the menu, plus several sorbets and a retro rainbow sherbert.

You can get that ice cream in multiple forms. Banana splits and ice cream sandwiches are on the menu, along with the Gooey Cooie—a brioche bun stuffed with the cool flavor you favor, heated in a Panini press and drizzled with cinnamon bun frosting.

Six varieties of eye-catching ice cream cones are made in house, including one that sports a rim of pink cotton candy. Kids and adults seemed to gravitate toward that selection on my first visit to observe.

Chocolates get their due here and are made on a lower level. The dark chocolate Earl Grey truffle is worth a try; confectioners have balanced a blend of unique flavors to perfection.

The décor is challenging to describe. It is a place that both my mother (who was two years younger than Paul’s mom, Elaine) and my 21-year-old daughter would adore.

Music and photos are the first two things you’ll notice. Dean Martin, opera or Willy Wonka tunes will greet you. The entire vibe is Wonka meets high-class, vintage hotel lobby.

The suspended globe lamps remind me of Union Station. The star sconces are wonderful and the shades of blue are just as cool and refreshing as you can imagine.

Blue was Cooie’s favorite color. She helped select the design touches before her death last year. Semi-circle booths in back and the garage door window counter in front are prime spots to linger. Fans of The Scoop won’t believe how large and transformed the space has become.

“This is a great opportunity to do something unique and classy,” said Tamburello, whose grandfather was a bellman at some of Chicago’s ritziest hotels.

The wait staff with their red bow ties reflect those standards. Here, Tamburello wants to give back to the community and the globe by focusing on women’s empowerment groups.

One of the most charming features at Cooie’s is not an edible one. Choose a postcard you can fill out and they’ll send it to your mom just to let her know she’s not forgotten.

Cooie’s also sells imported Scottish toffee and shortbreads. Hours daily are 11:00a.m.-10:00p.m.

Be sure to read the tribute on the front door. It pays homage to Elaine Tamburello and her sense of adventure, but also to the folks who ran the Daily Scoop for a dozen years, welcoming both two-footed customers and four-footed friends. Cooie’s plans to continue the tradition of welcoming neighborhood pups with water and biscuits.

OLIVE & FINCH

“When I opened Olive & Finch in Uptown, I didn’t anticipate the overwhelmingly positive response we received. What started out as a passion project for me turned into something that appealed to so many people,” said chef/owner Mary Nguyen. “I discovered there’s a huge demand for dining choices that are affordable and casual, serving healthful, scratch-made dishes.”

With those words, the former Parallel 17 chef opened a second, larger O&F at 3390 E. First Ave. in Cherry Creek North (CCN) last month.

Owner Mary Nguyen, center right, talks with staff before Olive & Finch’s Grand Opening bash Feb. 15th.

For the past two years, Nguyen has been raising twins and focusing on the birth of a sibling for her first O&F in Uptown.

“It’s been a relief and a lot of fun to focus on expanding a concept that appeals to so many people,” she said. “I chose Cherry Creek because there was a significant hole in the market. Cherry Creek has many excellent fine dining options and a handful of fast-casual spots, but very little in the middle.”

Nguyen views O&F as an easy spot to drop in on a whim without feeling the need to make a big commitment.

“You can come spontaneously and know you’re going to eat something that’s fresh, delicious and makes you feel good.”

There’s a full liquor license if you just want a glass of wine and a pause in your day, but it would be a shame to leave without trying some of Nguyen’s crafted cocktails that build on her love for juicing.

Here’s the point where I have to mention one built with gin, freshly juiced cucumbers, mint and soda. Wow.

“That’s what we’re going for at Olive & Finch—removing the commitments of time, expense and, frankly, the need to order multiple courses in order to experience a really fantastic meal.

Some items on the CCN menu are new and others follow the original list at O&F Uptown.

“We’re offering an expanded menu in Cherry Creek, with new flatbreads, hearty sandwiches, breakfast dishes like shakshuka and lemon quinoa pancakes, as well as substantial entrees, such as slow-roasted pork with three-cheese polenta, Mediterranean roasted chicken and a bistro-tender steak,” she said.

All are priced under $15. Everything from the Uptown menu is available here, but the new, larger dining space and kitchen allows the new address to offer more.

One thing Nguyen didn’t anticipate with the first O&F was the demand for pastries. Here, those offerings have been greatly expanded. There’s also coffee, fresh-pressed juices and a compact menu of wines, beers and cocktails.

Over 15 different sandwiches are offered and again, I’m fascinated with Nanners. It’s built with poached fig spread, prosciutto, brie and arugula on a baguette. I really have to stop procrastinating and try it.

Also on the menu are more salads and nearly everything on the menu can be prepared gluten-free. Nguyen understands special needs diets from personal experience and caters to them heavily.

Like its smaller, but older sister, CCN O&F features a small boutique for quick gifts. The list includes oatmeal in a jar and crostini.

The parking garage behind the new O&F is almost finished. A spacious patio will open soon, too. Until then, O&F offers curbside pickup for telephone orders.

“We created Olive & Finch to be an “anytime” spot, meaning you could come in anytime and get something that would satisfy you. Need a morning coffee and quick pastry or muffins to go? Got that. How about a fresh-pressed juice or sit down breakfast with coworkers or friends? You’re covered,” she added. “Need a quick lunch to go, or want to treat your colleague to a more relaxing midday meal? We’ve got both.”

I predict this O&F will do a lot of business later in the afternoon as exhausted workers phone ahead to order dinner for home.

“We’re also upping our catering game at this location, offering catered meals—from simple pastry and sandwich trays to multi-course feasts, and anything in between. And, our secluded and expansive patio will open to guests in May, offering more places for adults and children to dine, play and socialize, al fresco.”

Olive & Finch is a scratch-kitchen with an affordable price point. In CCN, it should be in high demand soon.

BOLDI

CCN has also been blessed with a new and unique womenswear line inspired by the distinctive graphic style of founder/designer Andrew Bermingham.

Located at 280 Detroit St. on the second level, BŌLDI intends to celebrate patterns throughout life.

After a lengthy career in the energy field, Bermingham has elected to put his skills as painter, sculptor and photographer to work designing women’s clothing. What seems like an unusual career change is nothing of the sort when you look deeper.

His collection is built with unusual prints, quality fabrics, fine detailing and a strong sense of silhouette. The results are some striking designs you’ll surely remember. Some reflect his time living abroad in Paris and London, but many are just about home for this fifth-generation-native Coloradoan. You’ll see evidence of our Colorado landscape in many of his works.

Spokeswoman Christina Quigley has worked in the NYC fashion scene for 15 years and knows this line is unique. She points to Bermingham’s love of the outdoors and the way he views color and shape in a style that is uniquely his own.

“Inspired by distinctive graphic rhythm in both nature and technology, BŌLDI celebrates superlative patterns,” she said. “Andrew has always been captivated by beautiful and evocative and recurring graphics in nature, science and technology. The BŌLDI brand is his canvas and where he displays exceptional talent as (an artist) are evidenced.”

“We are a design house but we are moving forward with a very serious sales/business approach and plan. There is a lot of competition out there but we offer something completely different and unique—the original prints. Couple this with amazing fabrics and we have an unstoppable product.”

Sizes at the shop run from 0 to 16 or XS to SL. In addition, BOLDI sells some of Bermingham’s original art prints.

For the month of March and into mid-April, the shop will be open just by appointment. The number is 303-875-8174. Stay tuned for details next month about BOLDI’s major unveiling on April 20th. The company website is boldi.com.

NATUREPEDIC ORGANIC MATTRESS GALLERY

After all the shopping and dining in CCN, what about a good night’s sleep? Naturepedic has opened in the former Eccentricity space at 290 Fillmore St. to deliver just that.

Naturepedic is a nationwide firm selling only organic products. That means they use organic cotton, wool, latex and potato fibers in their bedding.

All organic beds and bedding are the draw at Naturepedic, a new sleep store at 290 Fillmore St. in Cherry Creek North.

“Our creator was a chemical engineer,” explained spokeswoman Holly Toth. “He went shopping for a crib mattress for a grandchild and didn’t like the chemicals in use.”

Naturepedic uses only third party-certified organic materials to keep their claims honest and true. They do carry crib mattresses but it’s adult products that get the most attention.

King and queen sized products can be tailored with different ‘his and hers’ materials to vary the firmness of each mattress. The company also allows for a 90-day, in-home trial in case your sleep doesn’t improve with your initial selection. All beds come with a 20-year warranty.

Some products come with adjustable bases to help you sleep on your back without all the possible complications that can bring. Even the pillows can be ‘adjusted’ by removing some of the chopped latex filling deep inside a smooth comfort cover.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday, noon-5:00p.m. Best of all, the shop has two free parking spaces near the door on the south side of the building.

IBEX OUTDOOR CLOTHING

‘The Art of Wool’ is abundant at Ibex, a new men’s and women’s clothing store that focuses on products manufactured with merino wool. It’s located at 250 Columbine St., across from Halcyon Hotel in CCN.

Ibex sells both dressy and casual attire, plus a variety of accessories. Even though their products are made with wool, they have a complete line of summer attire. It makes more sense than you might realize.

“The temperature regulating and moisture managing properties of Merino give you superior, next-to-skin comfort,” ibex.com explains.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m.; Sunday 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m.

YOUR MOM’S HOUSE

Several months ago, Pearl’s club at 608 E. 13th Ave. planned to close after a respectable run. Instead, two local music fans bought out one of the owners, spruced up the place, and dubbed the music venue space, Your Mom’s House.

James Bedwell and JoeDan Hite are interested in discovering and promoting up and coming acts on the local music scene. They also plan to throw some national and international talent into the mix.

“We have completely revamped the venue side with $10,000+ in lights/lasers and another $20,000 into sound,” Bedwell said. “We have revamped both sides, but (are) mostly focusing on the music venue side of things, bringing all genres of music and a live music aspect rather than just DJs.”

Bedwell got his start booking music acts for Tony P’s in Uptown and Zio’s Alley Bar near Washington Park in 2015 through his Boogie Groove Entertainment company. The two new entrepreneurs actually met at Pearl’s a year ago. A friendship grew when the duo attended a festival in Arizona. The two then booked and promoted events at Zio’s, Tony P’s, Globe Hall and random pop up events, but always wanted to have their own venue one day.

Bedwell’s friendship with a bartender at Pearl’s led to this opportunity. Bedwell and Hite bought a majority interest in Pearl’s around Thanksgiving, then dug in to renovate the space.

‘We are excited and stoked about the potential of Your Mom's House and what special events will go down in that space! It truly will be one of, if not the most, premier music venues to see a show in Denver!” Bedwill pledged.

When asked who his target customer was, Bedwell responded, “Everyone! We represent all music genres and all genres of people. We have Punk Rock Mondays, Open Jam/Mic Nights (Funk driven), Hump Days: 80s/90s night (directed towards the LGBTQ community), Motown Thursdays with free fried chicken & waffles, metal and comedy on Sundays.”

That leaves Friday and Saturday nights for the big shows. The website will remain pearlsdenver.com. That’s the best way to follow bookings. Hours are Monday-Saturday 4:00p.m.-2:00a.m., Sunday 11:00a.m.-2:00a.m. and they have some mighty fine Happy Hour specials from 4:00-6:00p.m. most days. Call 303-860-4516 for details.

CHANGES:

THE HOUND

When The Hound opened in the previous Irish Hound space, I couldn’t believe the makeover. Everything is now warm, sleek and inviting. The neighbors seem to be taking notice.

There’s no lunch menu yet, but The Hound, which sits at 575 Saint Paul St., has rolled out a brunch menu for the weekend. Doors open at 10:00am.

You can try a trio of eggs Benedict or opt for a goat cheese and leek omelet instead. There are also burgers, a superb grilled Caesar salad and a buttermilk waffle with lavender whipped cream and fruits.

Brunch wraps up at 2:00p.m. daily, but don’t despair. A four-hour Happy Hour runs from brunch until 6:00p.m. seven days a week. The number’s 303-996-0709 and the a.m. menu’s viewable at thehounddenver.com.

CHARCOAL

Sunday will be a day of rest at Charcoal restaurant, 93 W. Ninth Ave., in the Golden Triangle from here on out. Charcoal served its last brunch a month ago.

The new(ish) Charcoal Bistro on South Gaylord Street will take over brunch honors for the restaurant group. Glad those Swedish pancakes won’t vanish from the Denver dining scene.

12@MADISON

Brunch is also the big news at 12@Madison, Jeff Osaka’s new Congress Park eatery.

12 has added Sunday brunch times from 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m. A total of nine entrees are presented for your selection, including a scrambled egg with chives, soft cheese and bacon; a bread pudding French toast and a house basket of pastries. If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for grilled prawns with Colorado grits and mascarpone.

12’s address is actually 1160 Madison St. The number is 720-216-0190 and the website—12atmadison.com—has the complete menu to peruse.

CLASSIC HOMEWORKS

Tucked inside a modest storefront at 3430 E 12th Ave. around the corner from 12@Madison is Classic Homeworks, a Denver remodeling firm whose work is anything but modest.

This year, Classic Homeworks has received the top regional design award from the National Association of Remodeling. This group will select grand prizewinners at a dinner on April 7.

This luxurious bathroom design won Classic Homeworks, a Congress Park-based remodeling firm, a regional award for its decadent design.

Classic Homeworks this year was nominated in the luxury residential bath category representing Region 6 in the US. Last year, the firm won the award for Contractor of the Year (CotY) from the same trade group in the Historic Renovation and Restoration Under $250,000 category.

Classic Homeworks has been making a name for itself on the Denver remodeling scene for over 30 years. Stop by their shop or check out classichomeworks.com for a visual tour of the full portfolio.

The business number is 303-722-3000. The firm offers a free initial consultation.

BELLA BRIDESMAIDS

The firm geared to dress the support staff in your wedding party, Bella Bridesmaids, has made another move—it’s third since opening at East Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street many years ago.

Never straying far from its original roots, Bella’s is now open at 579 Milwaukee St., next to Denver Divers. The company’s original home, three blocks south, is now awaiting a wrecking ball.

Bella is open by appointment only. You’re quite likely to find someone on hand on Saturdays as the wedding season gears up. Their number is 303-377-2025. The shop’s website is bellabridesmaids.com.

PARK TAVERN & RESTAURANT

The work goes on at Park Tavern, 931 E. 11th Ave. on Capitol Hill. A total makeover has been underway for over a year at this neighborhood watering hole and I’m told the hammering may end soon.

The space has managed to stay open through the long build out and will be adding a rooftop deck just in time for the warm spring months. Stay tuned for the big unveiling.

MARIEL

Mariel, the women’s clothing store in CCN, is closed for a brief pause as construction wraps up for their new home. That address is just a few doors west in the same complex at 3000 E. Third Ave.

The move was slight but necessary. The east end of the complex is being demolished, but Mariel will have a long-time home at the corner of East Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

Mariel should be open in its new home by the time you’re reading this paper. The store number is 303-623-1151, if you’d like to double check before you go.

Y&T TAILORING AND ALTERATION SPECIALISTS

A tailoring company has opened on the second level in the 300 Josephine Street complex. Situated on the east end of the structure that also houses Syrup a.m. eatery, Y&T Tailors has been in the area since 1993 but recently relocated to a big new space.

Y&T can be reached at 303-377-9887. Check out yytailoring.com for a complete list of services, including formal and casual wear alterations.

CLOSINGS:

ELIZ’ COLLECTION FINE ART GALLERY

Located in the Beauvallon, 975 Lincoln St., this eclectic gallery closed a month or two ago after two-and-a-half years in operation.

Ownership hopes to sublease the space, but until then, occasional pop up art shows will bring a variety of crafts to the space.

GIGI’s CUPCAKES

There may be over 100 Gigi’s locations nationwide, but we’ve lost the one on Grant Street near East Sixth Avenue. The shop was located next to Yogurtland, but the company has consolidated back to one location in Littleton. However, you’ll still find their kiosks at area sporting venues and you can always place an order to pick up.

MARCO’S PIZZA

The location on East Colfax Avenue near East High School has also closed. The rumor was they didn’t have the expected foot traffic. There are still several Marco’s locations in the ‘burbs, plus one at Northfield.

Send biz news to jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.