By J. Patrick O’Leary

Current owners of two buildings at Colfax Avenue and Downing Street—including the former Smiley's Laundromat—went before neighbors late January to re-engage the community on what the new development will look like.

Tim Bertoch, Vice President of Consolidated Investment Group, representing the owners, addressed Capitol Hill United Neighborhood’s (CHUN) Historic Preservation Committee on Jan. 30. David Daniel, a principal of Davis Partnership Architects, refreshed the crowd’s collective memory with drawings and a description of where the design process was halted last summer. The halt was to allow a discussion on how to save the facade of the main building—not Smiley's.

City records show Route 40 RE LLC purchased four parcels from SSP Colfax Marketplace LLC in July 2015 for $9.3 million.

“Our vision for the site initially was mixed-use, providing street activation with retail on the first floor, then co-working space on the second and multi-family residential for rent on upper,” Bertoch said. “We were working through some designs with Davis Partnership, and ready for demolition, when Annie [Levinsky of Historic Denver] called and indicated she wanted to get together with CHUN to look at using the existing building.”

Demolition was scrapped, neighbors consulted and a parking study conducted, said Bertoch. Historical analysis shows landmark designation status was not met.

Nonetheless, Davis Partnership came up with a seven-story plan (C-MX-8 zoning allowed eight) with ground-level retail and second-floor co-working space, topped with five stories, containing 180 residential units, Daniel explained. Two levels of underground parking were to provide 200 to 230 spaces.

“But it looked like underground parking and saving the existing façade would be problematic,” said Bertoch. “So, now we’d like to continue to engage with community and move forward.”

The basic plan remains, and feedback from the community will be used to choose the architectural details and elements that will make the new structure's appearance consistent with Colfax, Bertoch told LIFE after the meeting.

The audience questioned the need for so many parking spaces, with one speaker lamenting it encouraged car use, and another noting the location being on the no. 15 bus route, reducing need for autos. Asked about “replicating” existing buildings, the architect said Art Deco, Zig-Zag and other styles could show in the design. Apartment rents will be market rate as costs do not allow “affordable” criteria.

CHUN member Rachel Prestidge volunteered to collect feedback after the meeting. She has received four emails since: “One from an architecture student interested in hearing about the project, one from an immediately adjacent neighbor disappointed the building will be coming down and wanting to be kept in the loop re: construction, etc., one asking that the façade (at a minimum) be kept and one in support of full demolition and redevelopment of the site.”

Upscale hostel coming to 857 Grant

The new owner of 857 Grant St. plans to open a boutique hostel in early April. Andy Ward told the audience at CHUN’s Feb. 1 Zoning, Transportation and Licensing Committee meeting his concept is to have guests pay a premium—$50 per night, compared to $20-$35 at existing Denver hostels—to stay in a more upscale, comfortable environment, providing security, cleanliness and comfort, with affordability and the social aspect of meeting other travelers still a focus.

Ward operates a backpacker hostel in Austin, TX. He lives off Broadway.

He said the three-story, 110-year-old house is on the National Historic Register, and that style will be kept. Interior demolition is complete in the 9,200 square foot building, and the final layout will have around 60 custom-made bunks. He’ll provide a kitchen for guests, but no breakfast service.

When asked, Ward said “marijuana tourism” was not his market.

“We’re not going to be unfriendly, but were not going to be pot-friendly,” adding it would not be allowed inside.

Parking was a concern to the audience, and Ward said he expected most of his clientele would arrive by plane or bus, but he is planning to purchase parking spaces in nearby lots.

Element by Starwood Hotel coming to Golden Triangle

Look for ground to break next month for a new hotel at 13th and Elati streets in the Golden Triangle neighborhood.

“H&A Development is working with a Michigan-based investor group to develop an extended stay Element by Starwood hotel on 13th and Elati Streets in Denver’s historic Golden Triangle neighborhood,” said Matt Maley, Principal of Alliance Investments/H&A Development.

Groundbreaking is planned for April, with completion in August 2018.

The 150-plus room hotel will feature a sprawling lobby, bar, limited service restaurant, amenity decks, valet parking and five stories of state-of-the-art guest rooms atop a concrete podium structure. The architect and general contractor is The Beck Group, which is building the 18-story, 274-unit Eviva Cherokee apartment tower at 1250 Cherokee St.