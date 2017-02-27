Editor's Note: We invited Denver City Councilman Rafael Espinoza of District 1 to write to you about the hot-button Small Lot Parking Exemption given his recently vocal stance on the issue and its importance to the Capitol Hill area. We appreciate any feedback you may have.

When we discuss on-street parking, we are discussing the use of public space, mobility, safety and commerce, all factors in quality of life. To those ends, the blatant misuse of our small-lot parking exemption has shown it to be a failed policy for market-rate rental developments that inappropriately subsidizes for-profit development without consideration of the impact beyond lot lines. Such a giveaway of public space for private use hampers the city's flexibility to shape the community for our residents and continued overlooking of these impacts threatens the economic prosperity of areas of the city.

After Denver City Council voted unanimously for a moratorium to reconsider the matter to solve these concerns, new wording, opposed by nearly all representatives of Denver neighborhoods, is making its way through Council at breakneck pace. Council should extend the existing moratorium to craft a policy that does not ignore Blueprint Denver's unit density recommendations for Areas of Stability and allows the added profits obtained by parking exemptions to deliver tangible transit alternatives and guaranteed affordable housing. Any language Council adopts in lieu of the 2016 moratorium should balance our quality of life and support the small businesses adversely impacted by the current lack of forward-thinking policy.

The argument to continue exempting all “small lots” of 6,250 square feet or less comes mostly from development interests and bureaucrats already implementing the status quo. Yet a development on 6,250 square foot lot would be required to provide standard parking for their businesses or residences like any other project in the city.

When the exemption was first put in place in a limited area in 2006, as rare as the exemption was, stakeholders could readily expect sensible redevelopment. However, the mortgage crisis and 2010 zoning code rewrite opened the door to development for which the city was inadequately prepared. Under the veil of decreasing housing costs, “building forms” have been exploited to impose high-unit-count residential developments into both traditional neighborhoods and neighborhood serving business districts. Originally, the small lot exemption had been used primarily for existing commercial buildings, later, those commercial buildings succumbed to 8-12 unit slot homes that, despite being over-parked, impacted street parking and did nothing to promote alternative transit options. And with the squeeze provided by high rents and high-dollar for-sale units, the industry trend is to divide apartments into ever smaller units to keep the rental rates high per square foot while tapping the market seeking a lower monthly payment or wanting out of a shared living situation.

The increases in the number of tiny, two-person units the exemption has the capacity to produce has no impact in lowering the costs of Denver housing, unless you consider the reduced desirability of areas due to diminished quality of life and loss in value.

So, should we subsidize development by providing an exemption to parking requirements? Where circumstances readily support diminished need for parking, yes, and not just for small lots. But, should this be a blanket policy for all small-lots? Clearly the answer is, no.

The city should act swiftly and survey jurisdictions and municipalities that have already had success with creative and rational approaches to improving alternatives not just to driving, but car ownership, and then adopt policies that allow Council to apply them to small lots.

New policies must recognize that neighborhoods vary, as do transit options, and until the future without personal cars is here, people in Colorado will own vehicles. New policies must recognize that residents and existing neighborhood-serving businesses have paid for the right-of-way in greater proportion than developers seeking to profit by burdening that same right-of-way in ways that impact our quality of life and economy.