OPENINGS

THE HOUND

Relatives heading to Denver for a visit? A trio of new eateries are open and worth exploring this month. Depending on your family’s appetite, each could carve out a niche in your holiday schedule.

The first is a new business with an old address, a second incarnation for the space with new management, yet a name with a very familiar ring. Confused yet?

I’m referring to the former The Irish Hound space at 575 Saint Paul St. Irish Hound closed in October after 15 years there. In its place, there’s The Hound, a totally reworked space that lost its Irish but found new charm and appeal.

Irish Hound was part of Little Pub Group, which also owns The Elm, Wyman’s and a network of other neighborhood bars around town. The Hound space is the first to spin out of the Pub group to create Little Restaurant Group. As the new corporate name implies, the emphasis is now all about the eats and sharing them.

“We will be bringing this style to a few of our older properties, just no announcements quite yet,” said Little Pub’s lead dog Mark Berzins.

Folks familiar with Irish Hound won’t believe the transformation. New flooring, new leather seats, lots of table seating and a new team at the helm. Hillstone veteran and Denver native, Cecelia Jones, is the GM with Dakota Coburn, from Centro Kitchen in Boulder, taking over the kitchen.

The result is a food and service focus with a very flavorful new menu built to share. It includes new salads, fresh fish, some vegetarian options and new offerings from the new chargrill. The grilled Caesar salad is memorable—something I never thought I’d say about that dish. In short, it’s contemporary American eats and family friendly.

“This neighborhood needs a family-driven spot with an affordable meal, with great service,” Jones said of the transformation.

She recommends trying the Korean Fried Chicken first and feels the eatery has compiled an incredible wine list. There is also a sizable kids’ menu.

This space’s total transformation was achieved in just five weeks. Berzins’ mom contributed dozens of original hound sketches to give the place a unique feel.

Lunch and even brunch are planned, but for now, dinner is served Sunday-Thursday 5:00-10:00p.m., Friday-Saturday 5-11:00p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

303-996-0709 is the number; find the menu at thehounddenver.com.

There’s just something about the dozens of hound sketches at The Hound restaurant, 575 Saint Paul St., that make the space memorable and relaxing.

BLUEPRINT BAR

When Ryan DiFranco launched DiFranco’s at 955 Lincoln St. several years ago, success came early and has stayed strong. The award-winning Italian spot has unique appeal.

Now, diners in Uptown can enjoy DiFranco’s second venture, Blueprint Bar, in the former Caveau Wine space at 450 E. 17th Ave.

Blueprint is roomy, with community tables on one side, intimate tables for two or four in another section and a lengthy bar in back. If you want to reserve part of the main dining area for a party, it’s yours at no charge.

Blueprint features boutique wines, small plates and larger offerings to share. The bar also shakes up a unique take on craft cocktails.

The dinner menu is a new concept but features at least one pasta dish nightly. Ricotta, pasta and sauces are house made. Entrées are well priced with a steak option at $12 and antipasto share plates at $16 being the highest prices on the menu.

Lunch launched just after Thanksgiving. It’s offered Tuesday-Friday only, starting at 11:00a.m. Midday, the menu is basically what you’d find at DiFranco’s—sandwiches, pastas, salads, and flatbreads.

DiFranco said his goal was to build an approachable dining option. With The Tavern Uptown in the next block, currently closed for renovations, there’s also a goal of attracting bar patrons.

“Uptown is a super walkable neighborhood,” he explained.

Happy Hour is generous for weekday patrons, with two time blocks starting at 4:00p.m. and at 9:30p.m. Oysters, meatball sliders and burrata are dished, along with alcoholic bargains. Saturday features two Happy Hours, with the first starting at 3:00p.m.

Wednesday’s Date Night at Blueprint. For $55, you can enjoy two salads or veggie dishes, two entrées and a bottle of wine. The concept started at DiFranco’s and has been duplicated here.

Peruse the menu at blueprintdenver.com or call 720-253-1244.

Blueprints from historic Denver buildings decorate the walls at Blueprint Bar, Ryan DiFranco’s new restaurant concept on E. 17th Avenue.

UNO MAS 2

Uno Mas Taqueria & Cantina on South Pearl Street in Wash Park collected a flock of ardent fans when it opened in 2013. Now Uno Mas is expanding to share its elevated street tacos concept at East Sixth Avenue at Clarkson Street.

This is the old Lime XS space at 730 E. Sixth Ave. but Uno Mas 2 has zero connection to that ownership.

Only one trace remains of Lime: Taco Tuesday will resume, but with modifications. From 2-7:00p.m. Tuesdays, each taco on the menu will be just $3 for seven hours.

The eatery features the same cuisine as the South Pearl Street location. That includes tortas, plus 15 different taco pairings, including one built with duck confit.

Uno Mas owns three eateries in the 1500 block of South Pearl Street and another in the Berkeley neighborhood. Half involve tacos but the others dish up different ethnic cuisines.

Hours are 11:30a.m.-9:00p.m. daily except Friday-Saturday when the kitchen’s open one hour later. Happy Hour weekdays runs 2-6:00p.m. Weekend hours are 11:30a.m.-5:00p.m. The Uno Mas number is 303-777-2866.

The new sign for Uno Mas 2 on E. Sixth Avenue and Clarkson Street may be late in arriving but the eatery is now open.

KUNICKI RESTORATION

Chris Kunicki knows a thing or two about restoring furniture, so he’s eager to lend a hand if you have a heritage piece in need of reincarnation. Bring him a box of parts and he can reassemble your treasure, too.

Kunicki spends his days lovingly rebuilding or repurposing vintage pieces using skills that are rarely practiced these days. He’s got a thing about pianos.

“I’m kind of obsessed with them right now,” he admitted.

While he’s happy to refresh yours for future music use, he’s also adept at repurposing these big pieces to serve other functions. His piano bar is just one example.

“You just don’t know where it’s going to end up,” he said to describe the creative process that goes into repurposing large furniture pieces.

Kunicki brings over 18 years of experience to his first solo venture and he’s happy as a clam to be offering this business service.

“I get to play. I get to do things,” he said.

There’s an element of whimsy in some of Kunicki’s work. He does decoupage and has incorporated giraffes in refinishing children’s dressers. He’s always looking for unique pieces that can enjoy new life and perhaps a new role.

Some work is done inside the area’s vintage homes. That list includes bookcase repairs, old window fixes and front door overhauls.

The shop at 3339 E. Colfax Ave. is open weekdays, 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m. but it pays to call ahead to verify that he’s not away at someone’s vintage residence. The number is 303-520-6996.

For Chris Kunicki, the term "piano bar" means an actual bar with suspended wine glasses and the keys used as wall art, above.

CLYDE DESIGN STORE

The goal of CLYDE Design Store is to offer fresh, modern, affordable home furnishings for the growing population of Denver.

“I believe that everyone’s home should be their sanctuary…a place that reflects them and their own special personality, where they can feel comfortable and inspired. A place where they can rest and recharge before they step back out into the busy world every day,” said owner Jon Lipshutz. “I love modern design but it can be extremely costly. My mission is to source out designers and makers from all over the world that create affordable goods that can be purchased by regular people. It’s important to me that everyone has the ability to live in beautiful and inspiring surroundings that feed their soul, no matter what their net worth is. Great style does not have to be expensive!”

Lipshutz brings a background as an artist and graphic designer to this venture. Disillusioned with corporate culture, he first started a stationery line and began selling worldwide. His partner was seeking a restaurant. They combined both at 112 8th Ave., the old Le Central space.

“This gave me a taste for retail and I found that I really was excited about the possibilities. I had always wanted to create a space where I could offer my vision and a personal, curated experience for shoppers.”

The design store is open Monday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-8:00p.m. It mirrors the hours for CLYDE Food + Wine next door. It’s a great place to wait until your table is ready. Grab a glass of wine and wander. Get details at milehighclyde.com.

DENVER DATE NIGHT

A new service in Denver is offering to take the work out of date night for individual couples or groups who need a dose of inspiration or a really memorable evening on the town.

“They set the parameters (budget, vibe, etc.) and we put together a custom night made just for them. We book the reservations and they get a detailed itinerary via email outlining the night ahead!” said Gretchen Bartek.

You can opt for a mystery night, a last minute date night or the New to Town adventure. The folks at the one-year-old company would love to show you how it works.

“We took the last year to get the kinks worked out and the core model locked down,” she said. “The goal is to send you somewhere you’d never find and to give you a new experience.”

A short questionnaire for first timers will determine everything from gluten-free food desires to the atmosphere and vibe you’re envisioning. DDN is designed for those in a time crunch or couples who want to expand their list of usual haunts.

“I tell my husband that this was built out of necessity,” said Bartek laughingly.

While most of her clients are already in committed relationships, some wish to create a memorable first date.

DDN takes no money from the businesses its clients frequent but probably has a bit more influence in securing a prime table. Pricing for Bartek’s services and a variety of options are viewable at denverdn.com.

THE DENVER SPEAKEASY & THE WINE DISPENSARY

You never know. That perfect date could lead to a wedding, a baby shower or a 20th anniversary gala. It’s not too late to schedule your big holiday bash either. A new speakeasy space is eager to host that event.

Speakeasies are definitely hot right now, so Capitol Hill residents, Nell Roberts, and spouse, Rob MacKenzie, decided to give their new, upscale events center inside a 1890’s building the speakeasy theme. You have to know where you’re going to get there. You won’t see much signage.

The duo believes that two heads are always better than one so they jointly opened the Denver Speakeasy, along with the Wine Dispensary at 435 W. Colfax Ave. Roberts has been in the event planning business for over 13 years; MacKenzie has been an executive sommelier for 30.

“It’s actually really fantastic working in such a close proximity. In fact, really fun! We do pretty well tag-teaming and have always been the kind of couple that spends a lot of time together, works well together and relies on one another for a lot,” said Roberts.

The front of the space holds a 1,300-square-foot room that can accommodate sit down meals for 70 and cocktail parties or wine bashes for 115.

“Our space has done the wine and event industry one better. Denver Speakeasy has worked tirelessly to handpick features and finishes that offer a truly distinctive look and feel (for) events; while next door, the Wine Dispensary is delivering custom experiences in wine tastings, entertainment and pairings to their clients as well,” Roberts added.

She said her ideal client is “looking for a convenient, yet ornate, downtown space. This lavish space is adorned with historic exposed brick walls and glossy tin ceilings, but with all the contemporary audio/visual offerings clients could hope for.”

MacKenzie is proud of his first-in-Colorado wine and spirit store that focuses on wine tastings, wine events, and wine experiences instead of daily retail sales. His philosophy is ‘try before you buy’ and his goal is to provide real education, as well as samples for his membership.

“We like to call (The Dispensary) the smallest wine store in the world,” he said.

In reality, there’s quite a lot packed into Dispensary’s footprint, with wine racks running up each wall to meet the building’s lofty ceilings.

Dispensary serves as a private wine club where members attend new tastings every 60 days to explore new vintages and blends. No purchase commitments are required of members but folks using the event space will tap his services for the alcoholic portion of their menu.

You can tour the space by completing an online form or emailing

info@denverspeakeasy.com. Don’t overlook additional space that features a game room. It can double as a babysitting area or another meeting room. For wine consultations or concierge services, contact rob@winedispensary.com.

The pair of company websites: denverspeakeasy.com and winedispensary.com.

VENUE 221

The former Djuna design space at 221 Detroit St. in Cherry Creek North (CCN) has reopened as an events center dubbed, Venue 221.

This one features a mid-century modern vibe and sleek event spaces. It’s fitting to showcase the middle 1900s since that is when Cherry Creek and its original shopping center were built.

Venue221.com salutes the block’s long history with this list of occupants from the past six decades.

“In the 1950s, shops that joined with The Aspen Leaf at 221 Detroit included Duffy’s Cherry Cricket, Baur’s Restaurant, F.W. Woolworths, Walgreen’s Drug and Denver Dry Goods Department Store, Safeway, Skaggs Drug Store and the Cherry Creek Twin Cinemas.”

Venue 221 can accommodate 100-150 guests and also features a rooftop space that should yield some great views. Call 720-924-9302.

PERCH

A four-year-old Vail success story has expanded to a second space in CCN. It’s Perch, a women’s wear store that caters both to casual needs and more dressy attire.

Perch is part of the new 250 Columbine construction. It fronts on East Third Avenue and is adjacent to the Starbucks on the corner.

The company’s website for its Vail store points out, “Our collection of contemporary styles mixes the biggest names in modern design with the upcoming designers who are literally creating the future of fashion. Whether you are looking for tried and true pieces from your favorite brands or hoping to discover a fabulous new line to love, you are sure to find it here.”

There is plenty of casual attire, lots of cashmere and offerings from Colorado designers integrated into the mix. Find out more at perchvail.com. The Denver website will debut soon. Perch’s street address is 2606 E. Third Ave.

DENVER SCHOOL OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Denver School of Photography has settled into the former Video One space at 600 Downing, across from the Esquire Theater.

Jeffrey Rupp and his team feature classes, events and special workshops. Printing services are also available.

“The Denver School of Photography is a dream and an extension of my passions. Since I got my first taste of photography it has changed and filled my life with amazement and wonder. I think about it while I drive, dream about it at night and play with it during the day,” Rupp writes on his website.

The school was started in 2009 and is now the largest such school in the area. The move to Capitol Hill has been a boon.

“I love Capitol Hill. This room gave me more room to teach, more room for classes,” Rupp said. “Out walking my dog, I get incredible feedback from the neighborhood.”

After starting out with darkrooms and chemical trays, Rupp has embraced the digital age and discovered a love of teaching. He’s hoping to make lots of new connections in the neighborhood and share strategies.

“It is an amazing thing to watch a student have those “ah ha” moments that I have had in the past and watch their passions blossom.

Whatever you are seeking to explore, it is, and should be a fun and great adventure.”

Classes range from Digital Photography I—learning about your digital SLR—to lighting and portrait workshops. You’re welcome to drop in and poke around. The school’s website is tdsop.com. 303-780-9709 is the business number.

THRIFT SPACE

If you remember old-fashioned thrift stores, where true bargains lived, stop by Thrift Space at 15 E. Fourth Ave. Proprietor, Eva Gemme, launched her new venture several months ago and, so far, has received a lot of support from the community.

“We offer ‘Off Broadway’ pricing,” she said.

To deliver that price point, Thrift Space works with estate sales offering a clean out, after the sale, at no charge.

“It’s fun. It’s hard work. I personally hand select everything that goes in here,” Gemme explained.

You can find the latest pickings on Thrift Space’s Facebook page. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m. Call 720-621-2189 for more information.

Plan to take your time at Thrift Space, 15 E. Fourth Ave. The owner hand selects all the items sold so poke around and enjoy the ‘Off Broadway’ prices.

PAUL’S BIKE REPAIR

Ever since Mindful Bike on East 12th Avenue closed, folks in Congress Park have been searching for additional bike repair options. That now-vacant space is slated to become a pizza joint shortly.

Long time resident, Paul Beales, decided to offer a solution by launching his own service. After 30 years as a cyclist, Beales wanted service that was timely and wouldn’t tie up each bike for weeks. That is his goal for all customers.

Beales’ website has details on how the system works and pricing for basic repairs; it’s paulsbikerepair.com. You can also reach him directly at 303-726-0085.

CHANGES

HALCYON

The new boutique hotel in CCN has unveiled its take on the holidays, kicking off the season with a concept called the Style Social series. It is geared to share holiday tips, trends and gifting ideas dished up with bites and beverages from Halcyon itself for a novel, curated holiday experience.

“Gnat Original Designs will bring their beautiful jewelry to try on and consider as gifts, the neighboring A Line Boutique will bring racks of their best seasonal looks for style tips and playing dress up and LiveLoveLash will offer tips and tricks for holiday party hair and makeup tutorials,” a spokeswoman said.

The events are each Saturday through December 17th. Hours are 3:00-5:00p.m. Just drop in. Halcyon is located in the 200 block of Columbine Street in CCN.

SOL MEXICAN COCINA

Just across the street, SOL Mexican Cocina has added a Happy Hour in the bar/lounge, featuring special cocktails, bottled beers and some wines at a discount. Hours are Monday-Friday, 3-6:00p.m.

To go with those beverages, a number of popular dishes like SOL’s Panucho–fresh corn masa stuffed with cheese, then deep fried–are also offered at a special price. A pair of street tacos is also available, along with SOL’s Hot & Raw ceviche.

You may be too late to try SOL’s Pumpkin Spice Margarita but don’t fret. Another seasonal marg is just around the corner. Ask about their seasonal guacamole too. The house guac also looks appealing; it’s built with mango, tequila, goat cheese, pepitas, serrano, onion, tomato and cilantro.

The eatery at 200 Columbine can be reached by calling 303-953-2208.

HOLIDAY FLEA

This first weekend of December is the latest date for the Denver Flea. This is one you may find irresistible. It will house 200 vendors in the old Sports Castle building on Broadway, an historic venue that was shuttered when Sports Authority closed. Ticket info is at denverflea.com.

VESTA (Formerly VESTA DIPPING GRILL)

When Vesta hit the Denver dining scene 20 years ago, it created quite a buzz, offering what was considered cutting edge cuisine. Owner Josh Wolken was just a 20-something when he launched his skewered meat concept, paired with house dipping sauces.

Locating in an underused block, west of downtown, shortly after Coors Field was dedicated, Vesta was a leap of faith.

Fast forward to last month at a gathering to unveil Vesta’s brand new menu. Wolken was eager to share his view on how local restaurants have changed.

“That original menu included hummus, baba ganoush and cheese quesadillas,” he said with a grin.

What was cutting edge then would be considered typical today. To celebrate its huge milestone, Vesta has rolled in a new chef and rolled out a new menu that again raises Denver’s dining bar.

Colorado native, Nicholas Kayser, is executive chef and he’s reinterpreted the menu in a bold new way. Long time fans will note that their favorites remain, but 90 percent of the fare is new or has undergone significant revision.

An abundance of small plates dot the menu, along with some larger ones like grilled venison, Colorado rack of lamb and lobster cioppino. If you splurge on the 38 oz. rib eye, there’s still a selection of house dipping sauces to add on.

Breads are made on site; so is the kitchen’s nitro ice cream. Pastry chef Nadine Donovan’s creations are gorgeous; they include a passion fruit tart and sweet potato beignets with roast marshmallow.

Barrel-aged cocktails are also seasoned in house. The Vieux Carre, I’m told, is aged for eight months and it smells heavenly.

The doors at 1822 Blake St. open daily at 5:00p.m. While the menu received the biggest update, the interior has been given a bit of modern flair, with the addition of new lights and antiqued mirrors, but fans will still recognize their Vesta.

Colorado native Nicholas Kayser is raising the bar with Vesta Grill’s new menu as the eatery at 1822 Blake celebrates 20 years in operation. Photo courtesy Vesta.

RIGHT START

The kids’ gear space at East Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street has returned to its street level footprint and the windows are again splashed with primary colors.

Water damage forced the store to relocate to the garden level for several months, but the old space is brand new and open once more.

BAYON LIQUOR

Bayon Liquors is open again at 3102 E. Colfax Ave. The store just completed a major renovation that took two months. The improvements have allowed owners Rithy Kheng and Andy Touch to enhance their inventory and selection.

“The neighborhood was demanding more craft beer,” said Kheng. New coolers were a key part of the makeover to make that a reality.

Original remodeling plans called for Bayon to expand into The Shoppe space next door that’s been vacant quite awhile. Kheng said that part of the plan just didn’t work out. Instead her son and a friend plan to open an Indian restaurant next door.

The update has created a super clean space with lots of added light. Bayon has over a dozen parking spaces behind the building. 303-377-8881 is the number and hours are Monday-Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-8:00p.m.

STARBUCKS COLFAX

Late last month, the location at East Colfax Avenue and Milwaukee Street was all boarded up. That prompted some queries from numerous fans, but the place is still in operation—just recovering from some unfortunate vandalism.

CEREBRAL BREWING

COMPANY

It’s party time at Cerebral Brewing on Monroe Street, just south of Colfax Avenue. The craft brew team is hoisting a cold one in honor of Cerebral’s successful first year in business.

Cerebral’s brews are named with a scientific bent to reflect the owners’ belief that making beer takes strong science to deliver consistency. Muscle Memory, Germ Theory and Dark Galaxy are just a few. You can find the list of upcoming releases at cerebralbrewing.com or call 303-927-7365.

ALPINE DOG

Happy anniversary also to Alpine Dog, the brewery at 1505 Ogden St. Alpine just passed the two-year mark.

Sunday is yoga day at the tasting room. On Tuesday evenings, runners meet to run outdoors, then enjoy some brew at the bar. Find times at alpinedogbrewery.com.

Note: dogs are no longer allowed in the tap room, per the Health Dept. Alpine is closed on Monday. 720-214-5170.

HATCHED By NEST

Both the ‘tween clothing store Hatched and Firebird Books & Toys on East Sixth Avenue were temporarily closed earlier this fall. Both were slated to reopen after Thanksgiving, said owner, Caroline Evascu.

Hatched by Nest shut temporarily to incorporate feedback received during its first year in business.

“Hatched by Nest will have more of its own brand identity, including a “Sleepover” section, birthday wall, jeans bar, as well as more accessories and toys that Tween girls can buy with their own spending money,” Evascu explained.

Hatched sits at 585 Milwaukee St. The number is 720-287-1372.

FIREBIRD BOOKS & TOYS

When Firebird first opened, a back corner was occupied by Elevated Scraps, a fabric crafts business. Elevated moved out shortly thereafter.

“We renovated the back space for classes,” said Evascu, who owns Nest, Hatched and Firebird. “To lead that effort, we hired Danee Herman, who previously organized programming for a Montessori school.”

Here, too, feedback from the neighborhood has been added to reposition the store to be what neighbors desired. That means a wider selection of toys and books, plus interactive areas, including a dress up space and what Evascu calls “Exploration Forest.”

Firebird’s address is 2800 E. Sixth Ave. The phone is 303-534-1974.

THE WHITE WHALE ROOM

I had my eye on White Whale, but somehow missed its opening in late 2015. A first anniversary has now passed, but it’s still a new(ish) eatery worth a look.

Coffee and cocktails. Sounds like a great meal! If you take the light rail to the Alameda Station near Broadway, you have already stumbled upon White Whale Room at 415 S. Cherokee St. It’s an attractive eatery tucked behind the shopping center at Alameda and Broadway Avenues—not easy to find.

If you’ve never heard of it, consider a caffeine detour. The nitro cold brew is worth a try; so is the Toddy shot.

Later in the day, the beer on tap or wine by the glass may be your ‘go to’ unwind formula after work, but the room also features a host of classic cocktails.

There are also beverage combinations dubbed, ‘nip and sips.’ One features Tecate and tequila. Ole?

Commuters can grab a breakfast burrito or a salad for lunch. Some of the sandwiches are built around mortadella, a large Italian cold cut that features pork dotted with pork fat.

The full menu is viewable at chasethewhitewhale.com. Weekdays the Whale is open 7:00a.m.-11p.m. Saturday hours are 10:00a.m.-11:00p.m.

CLOSINGS

BARGAIN HOUSE

The long-running Bargain House furnishings store at 410 Colfax Ave. has shuttered. The place, best known for used mattresses, evidently shut down totally; there is no evidence they’ve relocated and the phone is disconnected.

CALVANTT

For decades, Calvantt barbershop anchored the northwest corner at 3339 E Colfax Ave. near Adams Street. That business was vacated in late October or early November. Not certain if there is a relocation in the works.

Calvantt’s number is not taking calls.

