By J. Patrick O’Leary

The neighborhoods straddling East Colfax will participate in the first phase of Denver Community Planning and Development’s Neighborhood Planning Initiative, a new, accelerated schedule for creating and updating neighborhood plans.

North Capitol Hill, Capitol Hill, City Park West, Cheesman Park, City Park and Congress Park neighborhood statistical areas will be included in the East Central area plan; that process will begin in the second quarter of 2017.

The area plan for the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Montbello neighborhoods—the Northeast Plan—will be first, with its kick-off set for March. The process for the East area plan—South Park Hill, Hale, Montclair and East Colfax neighborhoods—will be concurrent with the East Central area plan.

The initiative calls for creating area plans for 19 neighborhood groups, covering every Denver neighborhood, over the next 10 to 14 years, using traditional and non-traditional methods for engaging residents in the process. Under the city’s prior approach, it would have taken almost 80 years, according to a December 7 press release from the city.

Five Points, North Capitol Hill and City Park West neighborhoods had all scored high on factors used to determine the need for neighborhood planning—livability, investment, policy & regulation, economy and demographics—but considerations of previous planning, funding and efficiency influenced the grouping of neighborhoods and timetable for plans. Five Points was part of an updated plan, the Northeast Downtown Neighborhoods Plan was adopted in 2011, but North Capitol Hill, Uptown and City Park West were not, and the city had grant funding available for those, according to Neighborhood Planning Supervisor Steve Nalley. The last neighborhood plan for City Park West and North Capitol Hill was completed in 1986.

“We started asking for additional staff resources in 2015 for the 2016 budget, and the same last year,” said Nalley. “We’ve been able to staff up: four in 2016, and two more in 2017 for neighborhood planning.”

The budget and grants will pay for Phase I, Nalley explained, but sources for Phase II and subsequent phases have not been identified yet.

The process for the East and East Central plans will not start until the second quarter of 2017, due, in part, to grant funding.

“Grant funding is complex, and we have to make sure all our ducks are in a row,” said Courtland Hyser, Principal City Planner, explaining that some planning activities can be paid by grants, some not. Parts of transit-oriented development planning in the Colfax Corridor Connections project apply to the East area plan, and that is being funded with a Federal Transit Administration grant received in October. An Urban Center planning grant from the Denver Regional Council of Governments can be used there in 2017, too. No grants will fund the Far Northeast, so no coordination issues will delay it.

Money has been the primary obstacle to planning in the past.

“It’s long been Denver’s intention to do small neighborhood plans,” said Joel Noble, Planning Board member and Curtis Park resident. “They have done many of them—corridor, small neighborhood and station area—one or two a year, but financing has been a constraint.”

Noble is active on Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation’s Zoning and Planning Committee, and said the committee drafted and the RNO adopted, a “Platform for Denver Zoning and Planning” in November 2014, which specifically proposed neighborhood or small area plans be created for all areas of the city and updated at least every 15 years. It also called for CPD to receive adequate funding to develop, update and implement them.

“The city’s response to INC has been to ask for more money for CPD,” said Noble. “They got it, and they committed to this goal. The key thing was to group statistical neighborhoods together.”

“The Initiative is long overdue and many of the ZAP (Zoning and Planning) members are anxious to participate in neighborhood planning,” said Margie Valdez, Chair of the INC committee. “It makes sense to combine the neighborhoods as small area plans; if done individually, it would have taken years to accomplish and quickly been out-of-date.”

Valdez called the initiative aggressive, but supported by INC’s 2014 platform.

Noble believes the 18 to 24 month, per plan, schedule is good.

“It can take a year or 18 months to get everyone engaged, thinking about a 20-year future for the area, feeling safe sharing their values and ideas, and then building consensus recommendations,” Noble said.

“If the city had come back with an approach that rushed the process, I would have been vocal with my concern. But as planners who work on our neighborhoods, they get it, and are making sure each plan is given the time it needs.”

“Not all neighborhoods feel they are participating in planning,” said Noble, explaining that every neighborhood is covered by Blueprint Denver or a comprehensive plan, “but they don’t feel attached to that. So having this opportunity for the entire city changes people’s relationship with government.”

For more information, visit denvergov.org/neighborhoodplanning.