By Jennifer Turner

Denver Police District 3, which includes Washington Park, Baker, Country Club, Cherry Creek and Belcaro, recently stopped posting on Nextdoor and Facebook, and have moved all communications to Denver Police Department’s Virtual Neighborhood, that is accessible via pocketgov.org/police.

District 3 is the first to participate in the Virtual Neighborhood pilot program. Jim Lopez, District 3 Community Resource Officer, said the five other districts will also be live on Virtual Neighborhood by mid-February and discontinue use of other social media accounts. There is still some development being done to the site. The department is also collecting feedback on ease of navigation.

“Nextdoor has been gracious to allow us to use their site and we encourage people to continue to post on it,” Lopez said. “However, it had some limitations from a police perspective and it was never designed to do everything we wanted to do. Virtual Neighborhood contains all things crime and safety that we deal with as a police department and a district.”

One difference between Nextdoor and Virtual Neighborhood is that a user’s Nextdoor account is tied to their home address. On Virtual Neighborhood, people can add and receive updates from numerous addresses, including where they work, play and their kids attend school. Business owners can also join Virtual Neighborhood.

Nextdoor could be limiting to police because they were not privy to all online conversations taking place. On Virtual Neighborhood, they do the posting. Users can respond, but law enforcement has full access to all dialogue.

The migration of police communications to PocketGov seems to be something of a natural evolution. Denver residents can already pay almost any city bill or fee on PocketGov, and locate information on most city services, from street sweeping schedules to voter registration. Contact information for all elected officials is also available on the site.

Community Resource Officers like Lopez and Mike Borquez, also of District 3, were spending an increasing amount of time posting on their district’s social media accounts. The move to PocketGov streamlines these communications, puts them all in one place, and frees up more of their time to be out in the community.

“We don’t want to be behind a computer all day. We want to be meeting with people in the community, seeing what’s going on and giving them neighborhood specific information face- to-face,” said Lopez. Users can directly connect to Lopez and Borquez by cell or email on Virtual Neighborhood.

Frank Locantore, Executive Director of Colfax Ave BID said, "I can understand the dilemma facing the police and fire departments. While Nextdoor is a good tool for pushing out information to communities, the social media site doesn't allow the police and fire departments to receive info from the community. Of course, these service providers would rather spend their time where they can actively communicate with the public."

One concern residents raised was whether or not Virtual Neighborhood sends push notifications on crime and safety updates, like Nextdoor does, or if they have to log in to the site to get the information.

Capitol Hill resident Jerry Levin said, "What I like about Nextdoor is that it is passive and you get pushed crime and safety information. That's not the case with Virtual Neighborhood; you need to log in to the account. I don't need another account and password to manage. The police and city government need to figure out how to make it easier for people to engage or they will disengage."

Officer Lopez confirmed that, currently, Virtual Neighborhood does not have the capability to automatically push users crime and safety updates, but that functionality will be added in the next few weeks.

Anyone using Virtual Neighborhood is greeted with a disclaimer that states it is not monitored 24/7 and no police services are available via social media. In the event of an emergency, always dial 911. The police non-emergency line is 720-913-2000.

Lopez says sometimes people don’t contact the police because they think they are bothering us. “We want people to call if they see something. This is what we do. We can’t help them unless they contact us.”

Until the other five districts migrate to Virtual Neighborhood, they will continue to use their district specific Nextdoor and Facebook accounts. The Denver Police Department will continue to operate its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts out of headquarters through its public information office. It is anticipated that those will be the only social media accounts maintained by the department after all the districts migrate their communications to PocketGov.