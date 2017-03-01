Column and photos by J.L. Schultheis Price

OPENINGS

12@MADISON

Acclaimed chef Jeff Osaka wandered away from the roots of his Denver success when he closed the popular eatery, Twelve, on Larimer Street in 2014. Since that summer, he and business partner Ken Wolf, have launched a trio of casual options: Osaka Ramen, Denver Central Market and Sushi-Rama, a sushi eatery where selections roll by diners on conveyor belts.

Evidently, Twelve still has a strong grip on Osaka’s culinary heart. In mid-December, he debuted 12@Madison, a new eatery in Congress Park. Fans of Twelve—and there were many—are dancing. Years ago, Osaka promised a reboot, but it was tough to believe he’d deliver when there was so much already on his plate.

Chef Jeff Osaka, center left, carves samples of the daily dish as staffers eagerly await a taste of his Sunday roast with horseradish sauce at 12@Madison.

“It's 100% Twelve, but refreshed into the new 12,” he explained. “(The) only thing from the old Twelve menu is the green salad with shaved vegetables, banyuls vinaigrette and shaved parmesan.”

Banyuls is a fortified dessert wine originating in southern France near the Spanish border. Yes, I had to look that up.

The menu will change seasonally, rather than adopting Twelve’s monthly revisions. Most of the offerings are shareable plates, with a changing nightly “plat du jour,” plus larger entrees big enough for two or more.

12@Madison took over the space that once housed Glaze, a baum cake bakery where desserts were cooked on a spit. The huge red dragon baum oven is gone and, while it’s still vivid in my memory, the space at 1160 Madison St. near East 12th Avenue works better as one unified space.

In the back, there’s an extensive chef’s counter where you can watch preparations. The center and front of the house are devoted to individual tables, seating roughly 50 indoors, with patio tables added in finer weather.

The offerings might be described as “New American complex”. A beet salad incorporates radish and bone marrow crouton. One soup offering is a chilled watermelon and tomato gazpacho with crab. Wild boar belly, Pacific snapper, sweetbreads, beef cheek, trout, duck and lamb can all be found on the menu. There’s also a vegetarian option.

Osaka thrives on flavor combinations. Charred onion and hazelnut is one intriguing pairing. Fennel and peach is another.

Even dessert gets the full treatment. Blueberry cardamom ice cream shares the bill of fare with a chocolate trio or the sweet corn ice cream with brown butter cake and caramel corn.

Wolf added creative and financial support to the venture. He was Osaka’s old landlord at Twelve, and the visionary who first conceived Denver Central Market. Soon the duo plans to expand the Sushi-Rama concept to new locations.

The kitchen hums at dinner hour. Doors open at 4:00p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Sunday brunch kicks off January 8 and is offered 10:00a.m.-1:00p.m., just one day per week.

“(We) may extend to more days and times, but baby steps for now,” Osaka said.

Does this mean he really needs sleep like the rest of us, after all? The eatery’s number is 720-216-0190.

RORY’S TAVERN

If you’d prefer more traditional fare, check out Rory’s Tavern. Some of you are probably wondering if this new eatery and bar is the latest endeavor for LIFE’s former editor, Rory Seeber. Nah! The joint is named after the grandson of one of the Tavern’s business partners.

It’s a new name and a new vision for 404 Broadway, the former Brennan’s Pub and Club 404 bar. The new owner/operators hail from New England and Kentucky. That explains both the chowder on the dinner menu and the 300+ bourbons that the Barrel Room at Rory’s will eventually showcase.

The sit down dining area is warm, but not fussy. “It’s a relaxed space featuring some elegant dining options,” according to co-owner, Brian Keller. After decades in the hospitality industry, he’s living the dream of owning his own restaurant.

“I see our menu as classic American cuisine. Rory's Tavern will focus on high quality food at a reasonable price, bourbon and craft beer,” he said.

The Barrel Room, adjacent to the formal dining area, has yet to open but it’s a notch more casual than the dining side of the space.

“It will be lighter and a bit more laid back, with several TVs, where the restaurant side is darker woods and colors,” Keller added.

The menu is loaded with numerous starters, sandwiches, and burgers, but it is the entrees that are likely to be the big draw. Prime rib is available weekends. Steaks on the menu can be paired with a variety of sauces, including a bourbon cream. Several grilled fish options, plus fish and chips, lemon chicken and a garden omelet round out the offerings.

The space has been completely renovated but bits of history linger, including the vintage mural of dogs dressed to the nines.

“The building is old and has always been a restaurant or bar of some kind. We have remodeled in a way to honor the age and history of the building,” Keller said.

The massive bar on the dining side is new. After the holiday season, lunch will begin. The Rory’s team plans to roll out Sunday brunch in the coming weeks. You can follow along on Facebook as the place evolves. Until then, dinner begins at 5:00pm.

The dining side of Rory’s Tavern at 404 Broadway features big booths, a vintage mural and cuisine that’s far above typical bar fare.

eVO

The Sports Castle at 10th Avenue and Broadway is closed for good, but that doesn’t mean the area is devoid of gear or rentals for outdoor winter sports.

evo is now open just a block and a half to the south. The company, born in the Pacific Northwest, is excited about its eastward expansion. Ski, board, bike, surf, skate—they serve all those enthusiasts.

This is new life for the circa 1922 building at 860 Broadway that served as the home of Roach photos for over 75 years. Roach shuttered in February 2014. The transformation, which included adding huge windows to open up the corner structure, was realized in relatively short order. It’s stunning.

evo purchased Edgeworks and The Bike Doctor, a pair of seasonal businesses working out of the space for decades. The company then folded those repair services into its new venture, with Matt Hupperts still in charge for repairs and tune-ups.

“Growing our reach and creating community-focused experiences is central to where we are taking evo, and we are grateful to have this opportunity to partner with Matt,” says Bryce Phillips, evo Founder and CEO. “He has a great team, with an exceptional reputation, and we have a shared commitment to doing something special in the Denver market together.”

The store is nearly 10,000 s.f., featuring over 150 different gear brands. It was designed to also be a community gathering space. Classes and fundraising events will be frequent at evo. The corporation is already a sponsor of Colorado-born SOS Outreach, a non-profit that introduces at-risk youth to snow sports and leadership opportunities.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m.; Saturday, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday, 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. 303-831-7228 is the number and evo.com is the company’s web address.

9 ROUND

Just blocks away on East 17th Avenue, 9 Round opened in the 300 block. It’s a new kickboxing fitness program, featuring 30-minute workouts. Yes, it’s ‘fitness with a kick.’

You can come anytime and join the next circuit. They begin every few minutes and the gym is open 6:00a.m.-8:00p.m.

9 Round must be onto something because there are over 440 locations nationwide. Check out 9round.com.

RUBY DOT SKIN & BODY CARE

The pretty, vintage home at 1732 E. 17th Ave. is back in business once more. This time, it’s home to Ruby Dot Skin & Body Care.

Lauren Evans Mutch & Krystyn Whaley are the principals. Ruby Dot offers massage, skin care, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, waxing, Thai massage, eyelash work and more. There’s also a hair stylist who operates out of the upper level.

Ruby Dot operated for four years just east of East High before relocating to a more visible space. The business is named to honor the two gals’ grandmothers.

“They have always been an important part of our lives, and have shown us the importance of taking care of your body and skin, while also inspiring us to make our community and the lives around us better,” Ruby Dot’s website explained. “They are amazing women who have taught us to believe in ourselves and helped make us who we are today.”

Evans Mutch and Whaley have a combined 30+ years’ experience in skincare and massage services.

“(We) still enjoy what we do and feel it shows with the quality of service we provide,” said Whaley.

Appointments can be scheduled online for Monday-Saturday. The website is rubydotdenver.com. You can also call 208-724-5853.

The vintage home at 1732 E. 17th Ave. is now home to Ruby Dot, a skin and body care shop dedicated to helping you look younger and feel better.

FRYE

Cherry Creek North (CCN) saw several new ventures open recently. One notable is Frye, the nationally known boot and shoe brand, that just opened a retail space next to Starbucks on East Second Avenue.

With a history that dates back to 1863, this American company has created a warm, inviting space for its first Colorado retail shop. There’s a warm fireplace that will invite lingering this season, plus a lot of rich earth tones that perfectly complement the leather goods.

Frye is much more than boots, however. The company also sells leather care products, hats, belts, gloves, scarves and other small goods.

In the evenings, the store at 2929 E. 2nd Ave. looks particularly inviting. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m.; Sunday, 12:00-6:00p.m. 303-928-1285 is the number.

DOLCE JEWELS

After 15 years in Telluride, Dolce Jewels has opened a second location…this one in CCN.

“One of the things that drew us to Denver…it just seemed like it was growing nicely. Our focus is unique designs. It’s a different take. We carry some home stuff as well, including some custom chandeliers that are all quartz,” said owner, Beau Staley.

He’s been in the fine jewelry business since age 16. A lot of the work is custom.

“We work with around 20+ designers. They’re from all over the world. They’re all doing something innovative in the jewelry world,” he said. “If you like a piece that’s already sold, we can create one for you.”

Dolce is located at 3003 Third Ave. and it will be open year round, unlike the Telluride shop that operates during ski and festival seasons, but is closed annually from April through June.

Some of the featured artists create limited edition collections sold only at Dolce. Special events are frequent. Prices range from $100 to tens of thousands. It’s a great place for moms to take their daughters for that first serious jewelry purchase, he stated.

Staley said you won’t find his designers represented at a lot of other places. Mattia Cielo from Italy and Sarah Graham are two he points to as quite unique.

“She does a lot of interesting work with chrome cobalt. It’s a type of steel,” he said. “We’re also really focused on education too. Uncommon techniques and materials. When we discussed our concept before opening, education was a big part of it.”

Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday, 12:00-4:00p.m. 303-728-4924 is the number.

CALIFORNIA CLOSETS

The elegant closet design store has opened a new location at 2950 E. Second Ave. in CCN. Treat yourself to an in-home evaluation and make your spaces work harder for you; that is the essence of their business plan.

The address is near the corner at Milwaukee Street and the number is 303-379-7399.

DOC BONE’S OLD TYME PHOTOS

At 1900 E. Colfax Ave., there’s new life in the old shoe repair space. It’s Doc Bone’s Old Tyme Photos, a vintage photography space that operated at the Mile High Flea Market for nearly 20 years.

Vivian Sutherland and her husband ran the operation for the past nine years, but shut the flea market location in October.

“We wanted to offer a little bit more than we could at the Flea Market. More genres of costumes. More days of operation,” she said. “It was just time for a change.”

Speaking of change, that’s what folks do here—change into vintage western attire, Civil War uniforms or other period garb. Soon the shop will add pirate costumes, along with gangster and zoot suits.

There’s a jail for lawbreaker photos and a back bar stocked with vintage products. The 1800s piece was obtained when a mountain hotel was demolished.

Sutherland, a Boulder native, always loved the Colfax area and the vintage building had major appeal.

“I wanted to be in the big city!” she said. “I’ve been going to Pete’s Kitchen for years. I talked to a lot of the business owners before we rented. Everyone was so positive.”

One of the most popular photo options is ‘baby in the bucket.’ It features a stripped down infant in a galvanized tub.

“We have a clientele that comes in with every new baby.” Sutherland reflected.

A Grand Opening is tentatively slated for Thursday, Jan. 5. Confirm the official date on their Facebook page.

There’s also a gift shop in front of the space, featuring vintage jewelry and Sutherland’s own artwork, and that inventory will expand.

Hours of operation are Thursday-Sunday, 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. or later. The number is 303-828-5300.

Three-year-old Nicole demonstrates the dress options at her grandparent’s store. Doc Bone’s offers photography for those wanting to imagine life in another era.

ZEPS EPIQ SANDWICHES

Quizno’s Grill—a new concept from Denver-based Quizno’s Subs—had a very short run at 1147 Broadway Ave. Now, it’s been replaced with Zeps Epiq Sandwiches, also from the folks at Quizno’s. They’re promising to elevate the humble sandwich.

That’s zeps as in zeppelins. Think loooooong. Baguettes, brioche, sourdough. There’s something for every sandwich lover to stuff with favorite ingredients and 24 selections to make choices difficult. Meats are house-roasted and receive some intriguing flavor pairings. Wasabi chicken is one notable choice; a pair of egg sandwiches are available all day.

There are also salads for the veggie lover and a trio of veggie zeppelins.

A selection of unusual craft beers are on tap, including Melvin Brewing’s Wyoming 2x4 double IPA. Happy Hour is a great time for sampling those wares. Online ordering will also be a plus during the lunch hour.

Wander around the menu at zepsepiqsandwiches.com. The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-8:00p.m. or call 303-534-0796 for info.

ZAIKA INDIAN EXPRESS

There’s (yet another) Indian fast casual eatery at 575 Lincoln, next to Starbucks. Taja Indian Cuisine vacated the space last fall after replacing Bombay Bowl.

Bombay was well known, but input from customers led the company to switch it up with Taja. That effort to simplify, while simultaneously elevating the dining experience, failed to catch on.

Now Zaika Indian has taken the space. Zaika has enjoyed some success in Broomfield and Littleton. Many vegetarian dishes exist, along with Tandoor options.

The fast, casual eatery features lunch Monday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-2:30p.m. Dinner starts at 5:00p.m. Zaika is closed Sundays. The website is zaika.com.

MOVING BODY CHIROPRACTIC

One usually sees a chiropractor when one’s body isn’t moving correctly. Now, Moving Body Chiropractic at 1940 E. 18th Ave. in Uptown wants to define proper movement and help you achieve it.

This is the practice of Dr. Emily Gerson, who has advanced training in pre-natal and pediatric chiropractic, and is trained in the Webster Technique that aids birth. Her training also includes cranial-sacral therapy.

“I am a firm believer in education, always helping patients understand what I’m doing, and the reasons for it,” she explained.

Located in the Botanica Wellness Sanctuary at 18th Avenue and Race Street, this is Gerson’s first solo practice.

“It had been a dream of mine to have my own practice ever since I started seeing a chiropractor myself when I was 16,” she said.

She was drawn to her new space in a beautiful old house.

“(It has) a very therapeutic and healing vibe to it. I love the neighborhood for its diversity and vibrancy. Being able to go anywhere on 17th, just down the block, for lunch, has been great too!”

Caring for pregnant women and their newborns is one of her job’s favorite elements, she added.

“I graduated from Chiropractic school when I was nine months pregnant with my first child, so pre-natal care became very meaningful to me. I love working with women in that exciting (and often daunting) time in their lives. Ensuring that the hips, low back and pelvis are moving properly oftentimes aids in an easier labor and delivery.”

Newborns and little ones respond to a gentler adjustment, Gerson has found.

“I see babies who have colic or reflux, difficulty latching, torticollis and just general fussiness,” she explained.

Gerson’s office is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday of each week and several Saturdays a month.

Her website—movingbodychiro.com—has details of that schedule, which includes some early evening times. The number is 720-398-2050.

CHANGES:

THE CHERRY CRICKET

A fire has temporarily shuttered one of the area’s most popular eateries. The evening before Thanksgiving, The Cherry Cricket experienced a small kitchen fire.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the burger joint will be closed for an unknown stretch while the smoke damage is mitigated.

Cricket GM Kathy Huddleston told LIFE, “I cannot wait to get back open for business...I'm going crazy without the Cricket and our customers! And, unfortunately, at this time, I do not have an exact date for reopening. Rest assured, though, we are working diligently to get us back in operation.”

She has a message for supporters.

“Thank you for all your support of the Cherry Cricket. What a great community we all reside and work in. So fortunate!”

I asked the company whether they had any plans to change up the décor as part of the recovery.

“The Cherry Cricket will be back to all its “cricket glory”. We do not plan to make any major changes; our fans have made it very clear they love the Cricket the way it was...(with) its casual, “black sheep” of Cherry Creek charm,” said corporate spokeswoman, Fearon Perry.

The space at 2641 E. 2nd Ave. had a forlorn look as the New Year approached. All the windows will remain papered over while the renovation continues. Since asbestos abatement is involved, it could take awhile.

SOL MEXICAN COCINA

And then there was brunch. After rolling out lunch and a new happy hour menu just weeks ago, SOL Mexican Cocina has added brunch offerings on the weekend.

In early days, there are five different brunch entrees, but that number is expected to double in 2017. The full lunch menu is also available for non-brunchers.

Predictably, there’s huevos rancheros and a crab and shrimp cake benedicto with orange-chipotle hollandaise.

Then, the entrees expand to more novel dishes, like Chilaquiles Verde—corn tortillas sautéed with tomatillo salsa and queso fresco. On top of this mash, sit a pile of eggs Mexicanos, crema, cheese and onions.

There’s also a shredded beef wrap with eggs, cheese and refried beans drowned in salsa and a memorable soufflé Carlotta, SOL’s version of French toast. It’s a rich, creamy bread pudding spiked with a range of flavors and drizzled with agave, then dusted with almonds, vanilla cream and fresh fruits. Very rich and perhaps best viewed as dessert.

There are brunch-specific cocktails, of course. One big seller is likely to be the Fro-Mo—a frozen margarita slush with fresh-squeezed OJ and sparkling wine. For youngsters seven and younger, SOL offers a kids menu with smaller portions.

SOL also unveiled a new winter menu, showcasing the 32 different salsas made fresh daily. It retains the obvious emphasis on Baja cuisine and ingredients from the sea. One entrée is a blue crab-stuffed avocado that’s deep-fried. There’s also Spanish grilled octopus.

“Every winter, our menu features a mole recipe from Chef Schneider’s cookbook, Salsas & Moles. The rich flavors and spices are perfect for cooler weather,” a spokeswoman said.

Moles are ancient recipes usually prepared for special occasions because of their lengthy prep time. This season, you can sample a mole negro on chicken stuffed with roast squash.

As with most Mexican eateries, there are plenty of vegetarian options, including the corn and poblano soup. For gluten free diners, try the marinated calamari.

“They are quickly grilled, cut into strips and served with chimichurri sauce. A terrific, gluten-free alternative to our popular coconut calamari, which features panko breading,” she said.

Unlike many south of the border restaurants, dessert also gets its due at SOL. A winter offering is toffee date cake, a miniature Bundt cake filled with butterscotch.

Brunch offerings include a Souffle Carlotta that’s SOL’s take on French toast, featuring a burst of fresh fruit and a drizzle of agave.

CAPITOL HILL TAVERN

The Capitol Hill Tavern just celebrated its third anniversary since opening as Oblio’s, then changing its name and fine tuning its concept to reflect the neighborhood watering hole they aim to be. A big celebration is slated for later this month.

Paul Talbot and his wife are the owners and they’re transplants from the East Coast.

“When we started this, my partner had experience in the business,” said Talbot. “My son, Shea, and my wife, Brooke, are my partners now.”

Talbot imports his lobster from Camden, Maine, where his dad and grandfather were both born. He still has family there.

Doors first opened on December 20th, 2013. The large back room has been renovated since then—a space that also works for special events.

The main menu has been expanded to include more chicken and burgers made with Colorado beef. A total of 15 brews are now on tap and so are several wines.

Hours are Mondays 3:00p.m.-2:00a.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 10:30a.m.-2:00a.m. The address is 1225 Logan St.

SHIFT BANNOCK

In October, I wrote about the opening of Shift Bannock, a stellar, co-working space in the Golden Triangle. I just discovered they offer complimentary massage for members at both the Bannock and Corona locations every Wednesday, plus free yoga Tuesdays at Corona. There’s also a fitness boot camp at the Corona Street and Fourth Avenue space, weekly. There goes your excuse about the long drive from work to workout.

BELLY BLISS

The well-established studio, featuring yoga and all things healthful for moms, from pregnancy to child rearing, in CCN has recently relocated. Bliss is now located on the top floor of its building at 300 Josephine St. 303-399-1191 is the company number.

CALVANTT BARBER SHOP

I stand corrected. This shop is not closed as I’d indicated last month. The long time barbershop at East Colfax Avenue and Adams Street just shuffled further east.

Thanks to reader Tory Patnoe for sending us Calvantt’s new location at 4524 E. Colfax. It’s across the street from the Auto Zone on East Colfax Avenue, near Cherry Street.

BAKER WINE & SPIRITS

When I first wrote about the new wine and spirits shop at 440 Broadway, I didn’t glean the details of their regular Saturday wine tastings. BW&S currently offers free tastings every Saturday, 4:00-7:00p.m.

The business also features occasional tastings on Thursday afternoons. You can sign up for email notifications. Wines, spirits and sherry all take turns on the tasting table. You can sign up for email alerts at bakerwineshop.com or call 303-783-4996.

As a bonus, if you try it and buy it, 10% is deducted from the bottle price.

CALICO CORNERS

By the time this paper hits your hands, Calico Corner in CCN should be open again.

The upholstery fabrics and furnishing store at 252 Clayton St. closed before Thanksgiving and was slated to open again on December 18, but my gut says their renovation could take until New Year’s Eve. Hours will return to 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Monday-Saturday.

CRANE ARCHITECTURE

Crane Architecture has vacated its space at 2190 E. 17th Ave. The company is moving to 2450 Welton St., a multi-level building that Crane designed, called The Wheatley. The design firm will occupy the entire ground floor of the blond, brick structure.

QUIXOTE’S TRUE BLUE

The popular music venue has shut down its 13th Avenue and Grant Street location and moved to the old Wrangler space on East 17th Avenue.

An opening date was tentatively slated for December 28th when LIFE went to print. The new space replaces the old divided layout with one large, open room.

“It feels bigger but it’s actually the same square footage on the books,” said owner, Jay Bianchi.

CLOSINGS

IL POSTO

The beginning of the New Year marks the end of Il Posto on East 17th Avenue. The popular Italian eatery closed down to prepare for a move to 26th Street and Larimer Street in RiNo.

Il Posto enjoyed nearly a decade’s run with Andrea Frizzi, executive chef, at the helm. Since that debut, he has opened Vero, a wood-fired pizza concept at Denver Central Market. Vero is also on Larimer.

Frizzi has been noncommittal about an opening date for Il Posto’s new location, but the space will be considerably larger and less than a block away from Vero.

ASPEN JUICE BAR

“Stop the presses.” That was the message from local regulators who asked the company to halt sales of unpasteurized juices until regulations were ‘verified.’

As a result, the cold-press juice shop at 231 Milwaukee St. in CCN is closed…at least temporarily.

Signs on the door indicate that the company is trying to work out a regulatory agreement with local officials to reopen in the near future.

DRAGON CAFÉ

The corner of Detroit Street and East Sixth Avenue has been home to Dragon Café Asian foods for longer than I’ve been writing this column and I’m halfway through Year 14 now.

MODERN GINGHAM

Kathy Lee’s Modern Gingham Preserves with its carefully crafted line of flavors and a large fan base will probably be history by the time you read this. Lee is ceasing production to focus on family and a cookbook.

Lee’s delicate blends of foraged fruits and inspired add-ins will be entirely sold out soon, but she said Marczyk's (both locations) and Capitol Heights Pharmacy are neighborhood places that could still have products in stock.

So, maybe it’s not too late to stock up on that raspberry violet treat or one with plum and Chinese spices. They’re a great way to dress up any loaf of bread.

RADIANT HAIR DESIGN

Just shy of its five-year anniversary in February, Radiant Hair Design closed its location at 931 E. 6th Ave.

Radiant’s owner is relocating to Salon 71 at 100 S. Madison St.

“It is time for me to focus on my clients and get my hair mojo back!!!” she wrote on the company’s Facebook page. 303-284-7002 will be her contact number.

Send biz news to Jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.