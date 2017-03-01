Editor's note:

In our November and December issues we ran two stories on volunteering in Denver: where to, why to... We also said we were seeking volunteer narratives for our January, February and March issues.

We received numerous submissions, all of great quality about worthy organizations, but we could not put this particular narrative down for its moving simplicity.

It is with great pleasure we share the narrative of Yumino Kimura, a woman who came to Denver as an outsider and who decided to make other outsiders' experiences here easier. We hope you enjoy the read.

Yumino will receive a $50 gift certificate to Adelitas Cocina y Cantina.

Please note: Newcomer Students mentioned here are students who are former refugees from other parts of the globe.

__________________________________________

My name is Yumino Kimura. I came to the U.S. from Japan in May, 1970, and I have lived in Denver, Colorado since.

For over half my life in the U.S., I studied English as a hobby at different schools for foreign students.

Several years ago, I started thinking about how to repay my debt of gratitude to America. How could I express my gratitude? When I reached retirement age, an idea flashed into my mind–to volunteer! And it was the perfect time to kick it off. I began working as a volunteer at Goodwill three years ago, working with Newcomer Students at Denver's South High School.

When I first met the students in reading class, I was reminded that I was also newcomer, and it brought a smile to my face. I was very happy to see them.

I do my best to facilitate the students' reading by trying to enthusiastically boost their interest in the contents of the reading materials and creating a pleasant group atmosphere, in addition to following the reading teacher's suggestions. As an ELS student myself for many years, I feel I share common thoughts and feelings with the students.

I enjoy learning from the students when they talk about their different cultures with pride, just as I did about my Japanese culture when I was a new student at an ELS school.

In my second year at South High School, I encountered a Japanese girl who was a student in algebra class. When I was in high school, I really liked algebra, so I asked an algebra teacher if he'd allow me to help her, and he gladly said "yes." The following week I started volunteering in three different classes: reading, math and algebra. When I help students by providing tips for the correct answer to questions, I'm very pleased when they tell me "thank you".

This volunteer job has been a dream come true because it has allowed me to teach students how to use a "soroban" (the Japanese word for "abacus"). It's a traditional counting device used for math calculations. I also enjoy spending time with kids and young students.

In the spring of 2014, I was graciously invited to a huge Goodwill event at the Marriott Hotel. This was a very unique and special experience. I was one among many, including donors, speakers, volunteers, and others. Hearing the story of the life of a deaf-mute man from Africa, before being hired by Goodwill, had a strong impression on me. It inspired me to make greater efforts volunteering for the students, and I hope to continue this endeavor in the future.

I'd like to mention how I got the volunteer job at Goodwill. I met Preston Brash at a place where he worked previously before Goodwill, and he asked me if I'd be interested in facilitating new students at South High School.

I accepted this opportunity, and he then introduced me to Ruthann Kallenberg, who has very kindly instructed and trained me. Thanks to Preston and Ruthann, I am happily volunteering today!

__________________________________________

A letter in regards to homelessness

People in Denver are ignoring the facts: homelessness is caused by gentrification of low income neighborhoods, rising housing costs, loss of living-wage jobs, loss of pension benefits, lack of health care coverage and a striking decrease in federally-built housing since 1970. Housing became a commodity and the Federal government has largely bowed out of building housing. For our citizens made homeless by these causes, it’s move along to where?

Here’s what the homeless face in shelters as they presently exist:

- Sleeping on mats on the floor inches away from other people.

- Noise levels that prevent sleep—how can I sleep with 40 people snoring?

- People moving around during the night interrupting sleep.

- Risk of disease transmission—colds, flu, other communicable diseases. (For our homeless citizens, getting sick can have life-and-death consequences.)

- Shelters are segregated by sex and don’t service transgender folks. Couples can’t stay together at the same shelter.

- Shelters don’t have storage space for the belongings of the homeless. How can we ask a homeless person to abandon his/her belongings in order to enter a shelter?

- Many shelters are religious and impose their beliefs on the homeless.

- Homeless are awakened and transported to a day shelter or kicked out to the street at an early hour: 6a.m. when winter temps are the lowest.

- Shelters don’t accept people with alcohol or drug problems and can’t address mental health issues.

- The extra beds the Mayor claims exist are emergency spots in hallways, closets, etc.

So my question to you: would you stay in a shelter if you were homeless, or would you opt to form a small group for protection and live on the street? The Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

We need real housing, not criminalization, for our homeless citizens. That gives them respect, dignity and a chance to get back on their feet. Call your city councilperson to end the Camping Ban, build city-owned housing, provide parking lots for tent camping and make the Mayor meet his promise to facilitate tiny home communities in Denver.

Dianne Thiel

Editor's note: our reader offered her email address to those wishing to follow up: aglee668@indra.com.