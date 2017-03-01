By Deborah Ortega, Denver City Council At-Large

I have always supported reducing air pollution, which has negative impacts for everyone who lives in the region, but especially on people living near roads and highways. Vehicles with no tailpipe emissions offer a tremendous opportunity to reduce air pollution as they become more popular and numerous. Electric vehicles make driving without gasoline exciting and attractive.

I am supportive of local, state and national efforts to make it easier to charge electric vehicles. I also support electric vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. I have been an advocate for this technology since my first ride in a Toyota Highlander fuel-cell car around City Park with an engineer from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). These cars offer more than 300 miles of driving range, refuel in five minutes or less and make their own electricity. Now that three fully commercial versions are being sold (Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Tucson and Daimler F-Cell), it’s time for all of us to start paying attention.

Councilwoman Ortega accompanied by her aide Jack Paterson on Hydrogen Fuel Day, Oct. 8. Photo courtesy Councilwoman Ortega.

Nearly three years ago, I completed the “Energy Executives” program at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). As my class project, I drafted a roadmap for how Denver and its surrounding region could lay the groundwork for hydrogen fuel stations and fuel-cell vehicles. It identified the city and state agencies that would have responsibility and outlined what regulations and standards must be enacted to make the use of these vehicles possible.

Since that time, I have supported the work of the Colorado Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition took up my plan as a starting point and worked with the state to make it happen. State laws governing retail hydrogen-fuel sales were amended by the legislature this year. Colorado’s Division of Oil and Public Safety recently adopted regulations setting out common standards, fire codes and other requirements across the state for hydrogen-fuel stations. I filed comments in support of these regulations. The state developed a common sense and straightforward program, setting an example for the country. The regulations reduce uncertainties for local governments and the private sector. Colorado is now open for construction of hydrogen-fuel stations and the auto industry is taking note of the opportunity. Colorado is one of the first potential markets between the West and East Coasts where most industry attention has been focused.

In October, I was pleased to join the director of the Colorado Oil and Public Safety Division and other key stakeholders on the steps of the capitol. A proclamation from Governor John Hickenlooper was read, celebrating October 8 as National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day in Colorado. Many supporters and interested groups attended the ceremony. NREL brought out Toyota, Hyundai and Daimler cars for people to see, ask questions about and ride in. Soon after, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation designated all Colorado interstate highways as future hydrogen corridors, the first in the Rocky Mountain region. This makes Colorado the key early connector for east-west and north-south travel. I look forward to Colorado moving to the next level by gaining its first fuel stations around the Denver area. This will enable fuel-cell vehicles to enter service in private and public fleets, and lay the foundation for widespread vehicle sales, statewide fueling stations and interstate travel.

From driving around town to long-distance cruising, there will be electric vehicles suitable for most people that are fun to drive, tailpipe pollution-free and offering great fuel mileage. And Colorado is going to help lead the way.