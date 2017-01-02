Column & images by by J.L. Schultheis Price

OPENINGS



DJ’s COLFAX CAFÉ

Denver is mad for brunch. Long waits for plate of eggs Benedict at Snooze, Jelly and other a.m. eateries provide visual documentation, so it’s no surprise to find a new addition to the a.m. dining scene.

I’m starting this month’s column with a trip to the eastern slice of LIFE’s coverage area. Residents on the east side of town will be thrilled to see DJ’s Colfax Café, now open in the former Red Octave space, East Colfax Avenue and Eudora Street.

The inviting interior at DJ’s Colfax Café offers a variety of seating for your a.m. dining, including a pair of spacious private booths anchoring the center of the room.

DJ’s concept first debuted in 2007 on Denver’s west side. Six years later, DJ’s launched a second, equally popular spot at Lincoln Street and East Ninth Avenue near the Beauvallon.

This third DJ’s has been on Jason Stallings’ mind for some time. He owns the businesses with brother, Devin, who handles the food side of the house. The brothers knew that, with profit margins for a.m. eats lower than evening meals, they couldn’t expand unless they found the perfect fit.

DJ’s now rents all three locations from the same landlord. Here, recent renovations to the former Tante Louise and Cork space offered an appealing, updated kitchen.

“All the numbers worked together,” said Stallings.

Cosmetic renovations delivered a warm, convivial interior space that the brothers believe reflects the values of a family-owned business.

“We wanted to offer freshly-made menu items and a comfortable place to get together in the neighborhood,” he said.

He figured Park Hill and Mayfair would respond positively to a morning spot because there are few nearby. Enthusiasm was evident in Week One, but another surge will probably come with warmer weather.

“There will be a wonderful patio [as well as the] cozy interior in our new location.”

Decking off the main dining area, plus a spacious garden patio with mature trees offering plentiful shade, are being spruced up. Those outdoor spaces were a big draw for Red Octave.

Until outdoor seating is open, you can enjoy a meal at the marble bar, one of two community tables or slide into one of the round, orange booths anchoring the space.

The menu is the same at all three locations and it includes house-made Hollandaise sauce. No powdered, reconstituted mush here.

“We make everything here except for the Froot Loops,” Stallings added.

DJ’s bar has a full cabaret liquor license, so live music may be added. However, the bar favorites are usually vodka and champagne for Bloody Marys and mimosas. They also serve a Pabst Blue Ribbon, Tabasco and tomato juice cocktail.

A full espresso bar, free WiFi, and specialty teas are also available. DJ’s doesn’t take reservations. Hours are weekdays, 7:00a.m.-2:00p.m.; weekends, 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m. DJ’s Colfax number is 303-482-1841.

HEY, BABE

Around the corner from DJ’s is Hey, Babe, a full service nail salon located next to Computer Doc, which I covered several months ago.

“Nice Nails’ is the company motto. The address is 4954 E. Colfax Avenue. The salon has received some good buzz on social media and owner, Megan Andrews, promises to wow you with their attention to detail.

303-388-2223 is the number and the salon is open Wednesday-Sunday.

ROSEBUD CAFÉ

Denver has a love affair with independent coffee shops and beans that may be exceeded only by Seattle’s. There’s Thump on The Hill, Crema in RiNo, Aviano in Cherry Creek North (CCN) and now Rosebud Café at 90 Pennsylvania St., just south of Speer Boulevard, which hopes to be your next favorite ‘go to’ spot.

Owned by Homeria Chaichian, it is a space that is designed for and focused on community.

The former laundromat at 90 Pennsylvania now houses Rosebud Café. Look for special teas, coffee, breakfast foods, homemade pastries and sandwiches daily.

“My motivation [to open a shop] was I was baking and I wanted to improve it in a professional way. In a community space for the neighborhood,” she said. “From the beginning, I knew what area I would like to have a shop. There is a big diversity in this area, more knowledge and appreciation about other countries.

“I started baking for private parties. When I came to the U.S., my daughter was young and I didn’t want to leave her with a babysitter. I worked as a paraprofessional [at a school] and took pastry orders on the side.”

With her only child now in college, Chaichian decided to showcase her Persian approach to pastries, hospitality and teas for a wide audience. Growing up, she had learned that different herbal teas could help a variety of ailments.

“My grandma was a master of that,” she said. “Our herbal tea is personally picked and selected. It was collected from different places. I blend the teas.”

You can opt for a large or small pot that comes to your table with its own warming element.

The tea business is proving popular in the afternoons. Since Americans favor coffee in the morning, there’s a full espresso bar, French press coffee and fresh squeezed orange juice, too.

Since opening late last summer, folks have been raving about Chaichian’s sponge cake roll and other pastries. Sandwiches on the menu include a fresh chicken salad and a tasty, hot turkey sandwich built with roast vegetables, not gravy.

The space features large banks of windows that let light flood in. The décor is sleek, but inviting. With a few months of operation under her belt, Chaichian said she never had to face her worst fear when opening Rosebud.

“My fear was how to deal with people and establish a customer base. Fortunately, people here were so friendly and supportive. From the first day, they were supportive, understanding,” she said.

What’s her proudest accomplishment to date?

“The caring community we have created.”

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 7:30a.m.-5:00p.m. Sunday, the café closes at 4:00p.m. 303-593-2119 is the number.

SATTERLY PORTRAITURE & GALLERY

The narrow gallery space at 2434 E. Third Ave. in Cherry Creek North (CCN) is now home to another art venture—Satterly Portraiture.

Here, you’ll find the works of Lisa Satterly-Patchem, a nationally known painter and photographer.

Her style of traditional portraiture was inspired by a personal tragedy that has driven her to focus on the elements of traditional portraiture that she believes are missing from American homes,” the company website stated.

When her brother died suddenly, Satterly-Patchem launched a postmortem concept that can create a lasting memorial portrait from a handful of snapshots.

If you have an appreciation for traditional art and legacy painting, this could be the space you seek. Check out the suggested dress code and more at satterlyportraiture.com. The number is 844-722-2434.

OUT OF THE ZONE

With just a handful of openings in the LIFE area this month, travel with me to the north of the City to discover emerging businesses "out of the zone."

IL POSTO

Fans of Il Posto, which closed on New Year’s at East 17th Avenue after a nine year run, can stop crying in their prosecco. City Park’s loss is RiNo’s major gain.

The popular, northern Italian eatery reopened at 2601 Larimer St. just 10 days later. That’s quite a stunning accomplishment.

The soaring back bar and unique lighting sculpture are just two of the new design elements at Il Posto’s second incarnation at 2601 Larimer.

“It's the only way to do it!” insisted chef/owner, Andrea Frizzi.

Frizzi looks weary these days but he’s also energized by his new address, running the entire show and enjoying his title of "Pope."

In addition to a cozy street-level space with a cluster of high-back booths, individual tables and an enticing bar, Frizzi’s second incarnation of Il Posto features the most unusual light sculpture I’ve ever studied.

The footprint is double what regulars will remember, yet achieves an intimate atmosphere I didn’t feel at the old spot. Upstairs, there’s a charming mezzanine level for dining, too, with ample views of RiNo and downtown.

The menu still changes daily to take advantage of the freshest ingredients. Frizzi calls it, “Cooking in the present.”

That means you could order unique dishes like octopus carpaccio or white sesame-crusted tuna with artichokes and kumquats. Pasta’s still made in house, as are two daily risotto dishes.

Initially, Il Posto opened for dinner only but the business plan includes adding lunch ASAP. It could already be a reality by the time this paper hits your hands. The eatery’s number is 303-394-0100.

HOTBOX ROASTERS CBD

Further north on Larimer Street, two new ventures from one company have opened. Hotbox Roasters CBD (HB) and CHUBurger share a space at 3490 Larimer St.

The CBD in the name stands for its three founding Hotbox pillars—coffee, beer and donuts. Yum. This is the first Hotbox brick and mortar shop, but Oskar Blues’ founder, Dale Katechis, started roasting and canning coffee beans a couple years ago. Fair trade, single source beans from micro farms.

In addition to beans, Hotbox makes a mean, nitro cold brew coffee (also canned) and features coffee-infused beers too. One often on tap is their coffee porter. Snacks include a baker’s dozen of homemade donut flavors, fried hand pies, including one oozing with Nutella, and a sampling of breakfast sandwiches. Hours are 7:00a.m.-6:00p.m. daily.

CHUBURGER

At the other end of a connecting hallway you can order burgers of all types.

“Craft beer, fresh ingredients, live music and our family and friends”

has been Oskar Blues Fooderies’ (OB) mission since its first restaurant opened in Lyons, CO in 1997.

Founder Dale Katechis hails from the South, so his pre-1997 restaurant experiences drew him to spaces where locals and visitors could mingle while enjoying good food, cold beer and live tunes. RiNo residents now get a ‘two-fer.’

Chef Jason Rogers is quick to point out the broad range of proteins on the CHUBurger menu. The dedication to burgers extends far beyond varied toppings spanning a beef patty.

In addition to Angus beef, there’s the BUFFburger, made from local bison, an OMEGAburger of wild Coho salmon with Greek yogurt tartar sauce and a pork patty layered with bleu cheese butter and bacon. Chicken, whitefish and garbanzo-based burgers beef up the options.

Shakes and hand-cut fries, plus a number of salads round out the menu. Check out the OB ginger-infused ketchup, too.

30 beers welcome the thirsty at the bar. In that lengthy row of taps, you’ll find the full Oskar Blues repertoire, some OB pilot blends, plus crafts from other American breweries.

There’s even extra parking behind the building! Hours are 11:00a.m.-midnight daily and 720-668-9167 is the local number.

LAZO EMPANADAS

Closer to downtown, there’s a new Argentine treat, Lazo Empanadas restaurant, 22nd Street between Market and Larimer Streets.

This name probably sounds vaguely familiar. Lazo has been making empanadas and selling them wholesale to restaurants, hotels, breweries, schools and universities since 2015. This is their first brick and mortar restaurant.

Perhaps you sampled these individual pies at one of 220 farmers market events this past summer. Lazo was a feature at markets in Cherry Creek, Frisco and Stapleton.

“It was a wonderful way to reach the people and tell them what we do, and our passion for it,” said CEO François Saber. “We felt we had a tremendous support and acceptance for our brand and product.”

The interior at 1309 22nd St. has been totally remodeled to offer a clean, simple space with a wall of South American photos now anchoring the dining area. Argentine beers and wines are also available.

Saber shows all the signs of a true perfectionist. He’s importing dough from his native land and cooking all empanadas fresh to order. Those two steps are key to the portable pies’ flaky crusts.

These fresh baked pies are half circles that cost no more than $3.50 each or three for $10; the wide selection will tempt you to sample many. The menu also features salads and other options. Be sure to save some room for dessert. Flan, cheesecake and Argentinian pastries will tempt the strongest will. Lazo opens daily at 11:00a.m. The eatery’s number is 303-296-6710.

CHANGES

COPERTA DA ASPORTO

The recently opened Italian eatery Coperta, East 20th Avenue and Logan Street, has added an early morning walk-up counter.

Known as Da Asporto, this feature boasts its own entrance off 20th. The name means “takeaway” in Italian and the concept is modeled after the quick service kiosks found in Italian train stations.

The takeaway counter at Coperta. Note the vintage photo, upper left—a shot of the space back in the day when it was a drug store and soda fountain.

In addition to your morning espresso, you can grab a variety of breakfast foods to travel.

“[The] to-go counter serves breakfast panini, grilled-to-order. [Flavors include] prosciutto, egg and provolone; grilled kale, egg and cacio de roma sheep’s milk cheese; or a quattro formaggi (chèvre, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses),” a spokeswoman said.

In addition, there are house-made pastries, a full espresso bar and cold sandwiches to go. Coperta’s full lunch and dinner menus can be ordered here to take out. The counter opens at 7:30a.m. weekdays.

Coperta has also added lunch hours weekdays, starting at noon. Hearty salads, pasta dishes and some entrees like whole grilled fish and chicken alla Diavola are on the menu you’ll find at copertadenver.com.

Don’t overlook the aperitivo menu that is offered daily, starting at 4:00p.m. It’s offered at the mozzarella or the cocktail bar seats until closing or at tables until 6:00p.m. Think Happy Hour in Italy.

MILE HIGH CLYDE

The bakery and a.m. coffee bar have opened at Mile High Clyde, East Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street. Mornings feature a variety of house pastries, breakfast bowls and coffees.

Traffic is expected to be mostly ‘grab ‘n go,’ which works well with metered parking right in front of the space. There is also free parking after 5:00p.m. behind the building.

Hours are weekdays 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m. for the coffee bar; Saturday, 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Lunch is also now available, starting at 11:00a.m. Lunch plates include items like open face chicken and waffles, or a winter squash vegetarian dish with ancient grains.

Since Clyde opened in February, its owners have reopened the sun porch off of the main dining area and debuted the lower level, which features a full bar.

Find details at milehighclyde.com. I strongly suggest going when the adjacent design accents store is open; Clyde has an eye for intriguing décor.

1UP COLFAX

When the 1UP Colfax music venue closed a year ago, I wondered what would happen to the former Kitty’s East address. I wonder no more.

Owner Jourdan Adler is addicted to arcade machines and he elected to fill the Kitty’s side of 1UP with additional game attractions.

The former music space at 1UP Colfax has been used to expand the arcade game selection at 717 E. Colfax Ave. with more arcade games and pinball machines.

“The total arcade space is around 8,000 s.f.,” he said. “I am constantly buying and selling machines. I have around 300+ in my collection.”

Adler’s collecting habits are your gain. The west side of the space is now all pinball machines; the Kitty’s side features video games. Even the back patio has its own special selection.

“Operating percentage is the amount of games operating while the location(s) is/are open,” he added. “We usually have no games down, which is awesome for a business the size of ours. When a game does go down, it happens on a Saturday evening and the game is up and running Sunday or, at the latest, Monday morning.”

Adler started his business with 1UP on Blake Street downtown. He plans to open a third operation in the metro area later this year.

The location at 717 E. Colfax Ave. is open everyday 3:00p.m.-2:00a.m.

BABOOSHKA

After 11 years at their first Colfax location, Babooshka Hair has moved, but not far. They’re now occupying 3343 E. Colfax Ave.

Owner Camila Perez brought her concept to Denver from NYC nearly 20 years ago. She settled on this stretch of Colfax long before it became trendy. In fact, her colorful salon added to the strip’s appeal. But she faced challenges.

“I had a (landlord) who wouldn’t give me a lease for the last 11 years,” she explained. “I decided that I would either close at the end of the year or relocate. Luckily, Calvantt was moving.”

The staff wanted to stay together but Perez felt she was being priced out of the market and tired of running her business with the uncertainty that no lease brought.

Her new space is a corner spot that has a cozier feel and all the same staff that’s been with her a long time.

“We’re just going to have six chairs, instead of eight or nine. I’m glad to stay in the neighborhood I helped to create,” Perez added.

Already, she’s noticed more walk-ins at this corner location and heightened visibility. Babooshka only offers hair services and waxing. Funky colors are their thing.

“We really excel in those vibrant, pop colors,” she added.

The salon is open five days a week. Closed Thursday and Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments never hurt. 303-991-2850 is the number.

CHERRY CREEK THEATER

After years performing at Shaver Ramsey in CCN, Cherry Creek Theater (CCT) has moved out of CCN to launch its 2017 season.

Red Hot and Cole debuted in late January and runs through the 19th of this month. The company has become the resident theater group at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St.

The company thanked Paul Ramsey and staff for their hosting during CCT’s first six seasons, but cited a need for additional space to expand artistic pursuits.

A spokesman said, “While we would like to remain in Cherry Creek North, current redevelopment of the area has made this impossible from a cost standpoint. Our new location will allow us to continue to produce high quality plays in a small, intimate space, provide additional show times, including matinees, and to expand our repertoire.”

Red Hot & Cole documents the life of Cole Porter and features much of his music to tell Porter’s life story from his early days in Indiana to his international success.

The new location offers a bonus—parking. You can reach the box office at 303-800-6578 or go to it online at cherrycreektheatre.org for ticket information.

ARGONAUT LIQUORS

A very happy 50th anniversary to the folks at Argonaut Liquors! What a huge milestone for the superstore, located at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street.

LOST HIGHWAY MOVE

Time’s almost up for craft beer fans to raise a final pint at Lost Highway Brewing’s first location on East Colfax near Pearl Street. Named after the nation’s long, but oft-forgotten thoroughfare, Lost Highway is abandoning its roots to move south.

The husband and wife who own Lost Highway wanted to expand into the shuttered Cheeky Monk bar and restaurant but discovered major structural issues. They needed to move to add a canning line.

Lost Highway’s new address will be 12741 E. Caley Ave. in Centennial. The plan is to have a taproom in Centennial, but sell much of LH’s output at retail stores and other restaurants.

Send biz news to

jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.