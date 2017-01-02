By Electa Draper

Valentine's can seem like a holiday of obligation. Will we meet our sweethearts’ expectations? It can be hard work, and we don’t even get off of our day jobs for this “holiday.”

While 55 percent of Americans said they celebrated it in one fashion or another in 2016, that’s down from the typical two-thirds in recent years, according to the National Retail Federation.

How should we observe this day? Psychologists and a slew of women’s magazines advise that good relationships depend on people being able to be open and honest about personal thoughts and feelings. It’s about being that other “V” word—vulnerable.

Staying In

In the New York Times’ groundbreaking, “Modern Love: The Podcast,” one essayist, Mandy Len Catron, wrote: “To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This,” referring to a study by psychologist Arthur Aron about how mutual disclosure—answering 36 specific questions—can speed up intimacy.

A selection of the study’s questions:

“Would you like to be famous? In what way?”

“When did you last sing to yourself? To someone else?”

“For what in your life do you feel most grateful?”

Go online for the whole questionnaire* and plan an evening around it. Or go a little easier, if the accelerated intimacy is not what you’re after.

Other options: If you don’t know, ask about his or her favorites—movies, books, quotes, TV shows, poems, dances, podcasts, music, foods, animals, foreign countries, mountain ranges, historical figures, superheroes and so on. Ask whatever you most want to know (and most want the other person to know about you). All of these categories can inspire anything from a cheap date (but romantic) to a big-splurge getaway.

At the affordable end of the spectrum—spend an evening watching each other’s best-loved films. This could mean a star-crossed night of Doctor Zhivago and Deadpool, or perhaps Gone with the Wind and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Be open and affirming, but ultimately honest with each other about your picks.

If you’re the type, go along with the movie’s theme with regard to attire or food or drink offerings. It’s not hard. To illustrate: Imagine drink pairings for the above-listed films: White Russian, DrinkLab’s Deadpool Showstopper, Southern Comfort and Cranberry Juice, and Ron’s “Stay Classy” Scotch Cocktail.

Going Out

Want to turn Denver into a giant game board?

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure doubles as a three-hour game and historical tour of the city. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among famous and overlooked city gems, solving clues and completing challenges.

Tours daily, including Feb. 14, 10:30am-6:00pm. Begin at the State Capitol.

UrbanAdventureQuest.com $9.00 to $20.00

Does your sweetheart love the classic museum experience?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Denver Art Museum is asking what art speaks to your heart, with its “Hearts for Art,” happening Feb. 7-14. The museum invites you to express passion for your favorite works by placing a paper heart on the floor in front of the them as homage. General admission costs $8 to $13, depending on age.

Is someone a science geek? The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has “Romance in the Skies and Hives,” 6:30-8:30, Feb. 14, a romantic walk and exploration with scientists in the museum’s wildlife halls that will teach you more about the birds and the bees. You’ll also get to savor a rich dessert.

Museum admission: $11.95-$16.95.

Does someone have a hankering for Old World charm?

The historic Brown Palace Hotel perennially makes the list of Denver’s most romantic spots. For a spot of tea and elegance, high tea is served between noon and 4p.m. in the hotel's lush atrium lobby. Indulge in an array of tasty treats.

Love to cook? The Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 1937 Market St., is promising to “spice up your love life” if you attend its “Cooking with Cupid” class 6:00-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Bubbly is included in the $220. Call 303-308-9300.

A greater level of commitment:

Denver Clerk and Recorder Debra Johnson will hold the 10th annual Valentine's Day Event 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., February 14, at her office, 201 W Colfax Ave., with judges and clergy on hand to perform free marriage ceremonies. Lovefest includes food, drinks and drawings for gifts.

You must fill out the online marriage application at denvergov.org/clerkandrecorder before the event. Marriage licenses cost $30.00.

Or, just hand over the heart-shaped box of chocolates. There’s no shame in it.

*Lovers’ questionnaire: scienceofpeople.com/2015/10/36-questions-to-ask-your-partner