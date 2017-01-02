By Electa Draper

Black History Month can be a revelation to us because the lives of so many generations of black Americans were invisible to a dominant culture, and missing from so many history texts and archives, despite brilliant contributions.

There is perhaps no place where Black Americans were more conspicuously absent for decades than in the lore and depictions of the American West.

Yet from Denver’s earliest settlement, blacks have shaped the city’s character and history. The late founder of the Black American West Museum, Paul Stewart, spent a lifetime finding and assembling the missing pieces—proving that black cowboys and settlers were here.

Stewart, a native of Iowa, later worked in Denver as a barber, and the stories he heard from the barber’s chair about black cowboys, homesteaders, soldiers, miners, doctors, firefighters and more, lit up his imagination and sparked a lifelong vocation.

Stewart became an author and internationally known expert on African-American Western culture, founding the Black American West Museum in 1971 to share his collection of artifacts, including photographs, clothing, saddles, weapons and tools. The museum’s incorporation ensured his work would live on after his death, which came in November 2015.

The currently all-volunteer Black American West Museum and Heritage Center—open Fridays and Saturdays—is located in the home of Denver’s first black female doctor—Dr. Justina L. Ford—at 3091 California St. in Five Points. Each Saturday, a present-day activist, historian or social figure holds “a little salon.”

“The museum is alive and well, but we need community participation,” says board chair Daphne Rice-Allen. “We need help sustaining the life of the museum.”

Rice-Allen, whose love of history stems in part from the role her own father played as one of the renowned World War II Tuskegee Airmen, doesn’t want the record that Stewart captured to slip into obscurity again.

“It’s important that it not fade away,” Rice-Allen says.

Another trove for explorers is the Western Legacies Museum at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library at 2401 Welton St. The museum inside the library charts the history of early pioneers to present-day players. It’s free and open to the public.

The History Colorado Center at 1200 Broadway also tells amazing stories of Black Americans. Below you will find some of them.

Black History Month 2017 Events Sampler

Black American West Museum and Heritage Center

3091 California St.

The Life And Times Of JoKatherine Holliman Page

11:00a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4: Meet JoKatherine Holliman Page, native Coloradan, social and political activist.

The Life And Times Of Valeria Howard-Vason

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11: Hear from Valeria Howard-Vason, the wife of the late Lu Vason, founder of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

Free Day At Black American West Museum

On Saturday, Feb. 25, get in for free and learn all about the museum.

Admission: Adults, $10; Seniors, $9; Students, $8; Children, $6

Call (720) 242-7428

blackamericanwestmuseum.org

History Colorado Center

1200 Broadway

Trails of the Buffalo Soldiers: Roads to Equality

1:00-2:00 p.m. and 7:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, see historycolorado.org for admission pricing

Black Americans have defended the nation since the American Revolution. Some 150 years after Congress authorized blacks to serve in the Regular Army, History Colorado, through historian John Langelier, “peers into the eyes of formerly enslaved men who bravely bought their freedom on bloody Civil War battlefields, then trekked westward to Fort Garland and pursued Pancho Villa into Mexico.”

Buffalo Soldiers: Sgt. Jack Hacket

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, free with admission

Tim Johnson portrays Sgt. Jack Hackett, a Buffalo Soldier, the name for those who formed the first peacetime all African-American units after the Civil War. The museum invites you to ask him your questions about the life of a soldier in the late 1800s.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

2401 Welton St., 720-865-2401 (or email askblaircaldwell@denverlibrary.org)

Colorado Humanities Presents: Black History Live - Harriet Tubman

2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18

National Humanities and Chautauqua scholar Becky Stone portrays Harriet Tubman, former slave, scout, spy and nurse during the Civil War. She led hundreds of slaves to freedom with the Underground Railroad.

Colorado Womens’ Hall Of Fame Presents: “Legacies As Tall As Mountains”

On February 1-28, the exhibit honors Colorado women of color from many fields who have elevated or inspired women and opened new frontiers.