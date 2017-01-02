By Albus Brooks

The City and County of Denver is vibrant and thriving—ranked number one on U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural Best Places to Live rankings for its value, strong job market and high quality of life. Along with this success comes growth, and with that, some challenges.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Denver City Council held its annual policy planning and budget retreat, establishing key citywide priorities to focus on during the year. The four working groups established in 2016—Mobility & Transportation; Sidewalk Working Group; Housing & Homelessness; and Economic & Workforce Development—will continue into 2017 and develop individualized work plans that outline goals and action items to achieve by year-end. New in 2017 is an ad-hoc working group on Urban Design & Beautification.

In conjunction with these policy priorities, the Denver City Council has established a top tier of issues on which to focus investments and spending priorities in the city’s 2018 budget, which are:

MOBILITY

The Denver City Council deems it important to address the needs of a growing city through multi-modal solutions and prioritizing convenience, affordability and safety. Therefore, the Council will be exploring opportunities for citywide mobility improvements in:

Infrastructure

- Sidewalks—repair and maintenance; better enforcement of existing maintenance issues; and the potential of establishing a fund to assist homeowners to maintain and repair existing walkways and to buildout missing sidewalks.

- Fully fund the recommendations from the Mayor’s Mobility Task Force.

- Pave all remaining, eligible unpaved alleys (public and undedicated).

- Increase the annual paving of arterial lane miles.

- Fully build out the Denver Moves bicycle plan.

Transit Systems

- Establish a Denver Office of Mobility whose primary mission is to analyze present and future innovative transit solutions and promote and/or provide convenient, inexpensive transit to underserved areas of Denver by partnering with public and private transit providers.

Develop a specific annual revenue stream for transportation and transit that fits within the long-range financial plan for Denver.

Bike Safety and Vision Zero

- Improve access and safety, especially around schools and parks, including crossing improvements with enhanced signage, flashing beacons and visible stripping.

- Launch awareness campaign and improve signage for bicycle and pedestrian safety.

HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS

- Increase the size of the Affordable Housing Fund.

- Increase funding for drug treatment and mental health services.

- Reduce homeless deaths, citywide.

SOLID WASTE

- Fully implement the Solid Waste Master Plan.

- Remove the fee for residential composting, citywide.

- Roll-out residential composting barrels, citywide, with opt-out option.

- Increase recycling participation by addressing options for multi-family and commercial buildings.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

- Consider a new policy to include hiring goals in RFPs for large construction projects within the City and County of Denver.

- Increase funding for expanded, individual skill gap assessment of high unemployment statistical neighborhoods.

- Support training goals for large construction projects to ensure new workers are brought into career pathways and learn skills that will advance their earning potential.

Following are additional issues on which the Denver City Council will also be thinking strategically in 2017:

- Beautification and Healthy Living: promote the intrinsic uniqueness of Denver’s diverse neighborhoods through public amenities that invite healthy living. Funding for median maintenance and beautification.

- Safety: maintain police hiring at a level sufficient to achieve Chief White’s goal of 35 percent pro-active productivity by 2019.

- Financial Empowerment: expand funding to provide additional services for residents across the city to receive training and tools for debt reduction to address needs in response to involuntary displacement and home ownership in Denver.

- Participatory Budgeting; set aside $11 million within the GO Bond to be used for participatory budgeting pilot programs for capital projects that fit the same bond categories, but with community-decision making.

- Parks: conduct master park planning for newly acquired parks and update outdated park plans. Create a dedicated Senior Planner position to focus on planning for dog parks.

The Denver City Council commits to participate in and help to expand inclusivity conversations and systems that are free of oppression, in accord with Denver’s designation of a Compassionate City, and calls on the city’s many civic-minded businesses, nonprofits, Registered Neighborhood Organizations and its neighboring cities throughout the Metro area and Colorado to join in supporting the cultivation of compassion and acts of compassion for the well-being of all.