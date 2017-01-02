By Life on Capitol Hill staff

Over the past several months the City has been involved in several court cases involving the homeless. The most recent goes to trial on Feb. 21.

Defendants Jerry Burton, Randy Russell and Terese Howard were issued citations for violating the camping ban on the morning of Nov. 28 in front of the Denver City and County Building. They will be tried together and are being represented by attorney Jason Flores-Williams. Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:00a.m.

Every evening Ray Lyall hands out tents and sleeping gear to Denver's homeless while keeping a set for himself. In the morning Lyall will dismantle and bring everything back to Denver Homeless Out Loud to be stored until it's needed again that evening. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

The City Attorney’s Office said in an official statement, “Citations in these cases were issued after individuals chose to illegally camp on the public right-of-way outside the Denver City and County Building as a means of protest. The individuals were offered services and shelter and were given repeated warnings over about a six-hour period that they were violating the law. They refused services and refused to disperse. The city’s practice is to first try and connect people to services and treatment, and if that doesn’t work, people are given notice, usually multiple times, before any enforcement action is taken. These are complex challenges and we strive to be as compassionate as possible, while also ensuring safety and public health for all Denver residents.”

The camping ban ordinance was enacted in 2012 and 26 citations have been issued using it. According to Amber Miller, Director of Communications for Mayor Hancock, it was not designed to address people who are experiencing homelessness.

Miller said, “The camping ordinance was created as a tool to legally ask people to move. We don’t want to criminalize homelessness but we can’t have people camping in the urban core because it is unsafe and unsanitary.”

Homelessness is a multi-faceted problem and has been a growing issue in Denver over the past few years. According to a 2014 Point in Time Survey, the top reasons Denver metro residents are experiencing homelessness include inability to find employment, cost of housing, relationship or family break-up, mental illness and substance abuse.

Ray Lyall is homeless and volunteers at Denver Homeless Out Loud, an advocacy group. He is 58 and has lived in the metro area for 30 years. Four years ago, he became homeless. Lyall used to run a fencing and decking company, but said he made a bad business decision several years ago and lost all his money.

Lyall sleeps outside in a tent and sleeping bag on a patch of ground in front of the El Paso Bus Station on California Street near Park Avenue. He prefers sleeping outside to spending the night at a shelter.

“Shelters are infected, overcrowded kennels. They constantly say they have beds, but they have mats on the floor and that’s not healthy or safe. People are coughing all over you. I stay away and haven’t been sick in over a year. Outside, you are in more control and don’t deal with violence or sickness,” said Lyall.

The shelters contacted for this article including Denver Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities have a mix of mats, cots and bunks for guests. Accommodations are typically first come, first served, and the elderly and disabled are often given priority for cots. People sleeping on mats are usually 12 inches apart or less, in order to maximize space. There is more distance between cots.

The Mayor’s office receives daily reports detailing available shelter capacity. According to Miller, on average, approximately 100-150 shelter spaces per night go unused.

Alexxa Gagner, Director of Public Relations for Denver Rescue Mission, confirmed that even on the coldest nights in the past few months her organization has had extra mat spaces available. While they have not reached capacity recently, Gagner says they make it a priority to never turn anyone away and are able to communicate with other shelters to locate available spots, if necessary.

When asked how she feels the city is handling the issue of homelessness,Gagner said via email, “Our city cares for those experiencing homelessness. With the leadership of Mayor Hancock, it’s not something that will be ignored.”

In an effort to further address the issues of homelessness and affordable housing, Mayor Hancock recently tapped Erik Solivan to be the first Executive Director of the new Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE). Before relocating to Denver, Solivan was Senior Vice President for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, where he worked for four years. He is tasked with helping to develop and coordinate a comprehensive strategy for Denver’s policies, programs and projects along the homeless-to-homeownership spectrum.

City businesses, such as those along Colfax Avenue, are also impacted by Denver’s homeless population. Frank Locantore, Executive Director of Colfax Ave BID, said a number of the business owners he talks to are primarily concerned about criminal activity. However, he believes sometimes people get confused as to whether someone is homeless or a criminal.

Locantore said, “When people see someone who is homeless, they don’t know who to call, so they end up calling the police. What happens is we are inadvertently criminalizing homelessness because we are calling the police to deal with a social services issue.”

Ray Lyall wants to see the urban camping ban ended and also said he would be okay with being the last homeless person in Denver. “When all the children, women and LGBT are able to get off the street, then I will. I have seen kids in strollers on the street at night. Young kids need houses so they can start getting back into society. I’m an old man.”

Anyone needing access to shelter, or people who encounter someone needing shelter, can call 211 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Monday-Friday to be connected to resources, including transportation assistance for the homeless and disabled. If it is an emergency, always call 911. For after-hours and weekend support, contact the Colorado Crisis Line at 844.493.8255 or text “Talk” to 38255. People may also contact the Denver police after hours for information on shelter, resources and free transport to a nearby shelter.