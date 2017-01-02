By Leilani Olsen

Relationship Show

Through Feb. 25

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St.

cpacphoto.org or 303-837-1341

The first show in CPAC’s new home in Denver’s Golden Triangle Museum District explores four artists’ viewpoints on the beginning, end and isolation within relationships. Laura Beth Reese’s photographs are a look back at her past relationships and an attempt at reconnection with an intimacy that has passed. Maureen Drennan photographs her husband in an attempt to reconnect and understand the turmoil in her marriage brought about by his depression. Matthew Swarts takes our relationship with technology and amplifies the visual artifacts. And Allison Wade is borrowing the language of text messaging and the way that online dating relationships play out remotely with disastrous results.

Artwork: Hair by Maureen Drennan

Broken Hearts

Feb. 2-25

Art Gym,1460 Leyden St.

artgymdenver.com or 303-320-8347

During a month that houses Valentine’s Day, this show takes an unconventional approach to the month of love, featuring works that showcase the ideas and notions of what it’s like to experience a broken heart. Each artist challenges the concept of love by presenting their personal ideals, feelings and emotions of what it’s like to have their hearts in pieces through illustration, painting, photography, mixed media and video installation. Artists: Lindsay Arnold, Joe Blablazo, Earl Chuvarskey, Benjamin Wright Coleman, Susan and Norman Dillon, Michael Dowling, Cherish Marquez, Donna Martin, Christine Massey, Louis Recchia, Colleen Tully and Faith Williams.

Artwork: Wii Hurt by Christine Massey

Concurrent Exhibitions in Abstraction

Through March 4

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee St.

robischongallery.com or 303-298-7799

A set of extensive, concurrent painting exhibitions of contemporary abstraction by eight nationally and regionally-recognized artists that features a range of large-scale to small-scale works by Wendi Harford, Jason Karolak, Lloyd Martin, Marcelyn McNeil, Kate Petley, Don Voisine, Stephen Westfall and Deborah Zlotsky. Experiencing these exhibits together, gives the viewer a glimpse at the varied approaches and language of abstraction as each artist displays his personal viewpoint and techniques. All of the artists utilize lively linear schemes, spatial illusion, energetic color or the repetition of geometric and curvilinear shapes to demonstrate their Modernist thinking.

Artwork: Untitled by Lloyd Martin



