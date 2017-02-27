Daily, March and April: Month of Photography (MoP) is a biennial celebration of fine art photography with hundreds of collaborative public events throughout Denver and the region, joining multiple museums, galleries and schools surrounding fine art photography, creating an exciting artistic and educational event for the city of Denver and the region. See the calendar for all the free events at mopdenver.com.

Saturday, March 11: Put on your green! The Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade is the largest annual parade in Denver, with more than 200,000 people lining the route. To catch all the action, the best spectating spot is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). This area tends to be crowded, so the best place for families to watch the parade is near the end, on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. Start: 9:30a.m. Some come as early as 6:00a.m. to stake out a spot. denverstpatricksdayparade.com

Saturday, March 11: Join Denver Public Library to celebrate diversity and heritage with free concerts at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. The Harmony Street Concert Series offers a variety of styles as well as time to meet the musicians. This month, Bluez House, beginning at 3:30p.m. Light refreshments available after the performance. Info: askblaircaldwell@denverlibrary.org or 720-865-2401.

Wednesday, March 15: Comedians, actors, musicians, writers and other fascinating folks share true stories from their lives, centered on a monthly theme at Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., at 8:00p.m. A live storytelling show and podcast based in Denver, Colorado and San Diego, California, Narrators is dedicated to promoting the art of true storytelling and providing community access to storytelling events. Info: buntport.com or 720-946-1388.

Wednesday, March 29: Go behind the stories of space science, using the best images and animation available, to help understand new developments during this 60 Minutes in Space program for adults at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., at 7:00p.m. Seating is limited to first come, first served. Use the evening entrance on the west side of the Museum. Info: dmns.org or 303-370-6000.