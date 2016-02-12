By J.L. Schultheis Price

The votes were still being counted when the owners of Little India Restaurant at 330 E. Sixth Ave. near Grant learned their signage had been vandalized. “Hail, Trump” was the message that appeared on November 12th.

Owner Simeran Baidwan said the initial reaction was one of extreme shock. “Our chef was really bummed. We’ve been here almost 19 years. He’s been here for 19 years. He’s fed this whole Denver community for 19 years.”



Photo by J.L. Schultheis Price

Baidwan stated that this was the eatery’s first brush with vandalism since 9/11 and it’s deeply concerning. He has no idea why his business was targeted but vocalized that it might be because they served ethnic food from another part of the world.

The defaced sign advertised Little India’s well-known buffet lunches. It has since been repaired but the similarity to Nazi Germany’s “Heil, Hitler” chants made the staff and some area residents uncomfortable.

For Baidwan, the shock triggered by the writing was soon overwhelmed as fans of his cuisine and neighborhood residents make their feelings known.



“We’ve actually received a lot of support (since the incident),” he said.

One supporter took to Little India’s Facebook page where Baidwan had posted an offer of free meals for veterans on Veteran’s Day.

She wrote, “Thanks, Little India, for the respect you have shown our vets. I'm so sorry our community has not shown the same respect to you. On behalf of the white citizens of Denver, I am ashamed of the vandalization of your sign, and I apologize. You are a valued part of our community.”

Election-related vandalism was not limited to pro-Trump comments. The Denver office of the President-elect at E. 18th Avenue and Clarkson St. was damaged both before and after Election Day by anti-Trump forces.

Customers and fans of the Indian restaurant continue to call to voice their support or drop in to dine and show their solidarity so Baidwan still sees a silver lining brought to life by this cloud of crime.

For more information about the eatery, check out littleindiaofdenver.com or call 303-871-9777.